Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar teed up to open in time for Dunhill

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's company has been transforming the New Picture House, which is close to opening.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews cinema, which is reopening next week
The New Picture House is now owned by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's T-Squared Social. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

St Andrews’ transformed cinema should be open before the start of next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s company T-Squared Social has confirmed work on the New Picture House is almost complete.

The North Street venue closed for major refurbishment in September last year.

And when it reopens, it will include a sports bar and gastro pub alongside a cinema offering.

Justin Timberlake, left, and Tiger Woods
Justin Timberlake, left, and Tiger Woods are co-owners of T-Squared Social, which is reopening St Andrews cinema. Image: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

New signage has already appeared on the B-listed building’s exterior, prompting a flurry of excitement in the town.

However, the owners are unable to say exactly when they will welcome the public inside.

Some last-minute construction hitches have made it impossible to pin down a date.

St Andrews cinema soft opening next week

New Picture House manager Evanna Holland said: “At the moment we can’t say for sure when we’re opening.

“It’s disappointing but we’re hoping it will be next week.”

New Picture House in St Andrews
The St Andrews cinema is still surrounded by hoarding but its reopening is imminent. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
There’s no doubt who the new owners are. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The plan is to have a soft opening without fanfare.

This will allow people to gradually discover the venue is up and running.

Planning permission to turn the building into a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub” was granted in July 2024.

An alcohol licence was also granted.

At the time, New Picture House managing director David Morris said the change was the only way to keep the venue economically viable.

Dunhill golf tournament to hit town

It will retain two cinema screens and also introduce electronic darts and a range of sports simulators, including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

Crowds are expected in St Andrews next week, with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship teeing off at the Old Course on Thursday.

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton will be in St Andrews for the Dunhill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The annual pro-am tournament includes a number of professional golfers and big name celebrities.

And this year’s participants include former Open Championship winner Cameron Smith and movie icons Michael Douglas and Bill Murray.

Former Wimbledon tennis champion Andy Murray makes his tournament debut and a range of TV, music and sports stars are also lined up to take part.

