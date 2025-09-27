Stirlingshire gran tells of comfort at laying husband to rest 13 years after disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire gran tells of comfort at laying husband to rest 13 years after disappearance

Beloved husband, father and grandfather Tom was a keen curler in his spare time.

Thomas Robb was a hill farmer in the Carron Valley for more than 40 years. Image: Robb family
Thomas Robb was a hill farmer in the Carron Valley for more than 40 years. Image: Robb family
By Alex Watson

The wife of Thomas Robb, a Stirlingshire hill farmer who went missing in 2012, says knowing he will soon be laid to rest on the Campsie Fells has brought her great comfort.

Mr Robb, known to loved ones as Tom, did not return home to his farm in the Carron Valley after heading out for a walk in August 2012.

Tom was 74 at the time and had dementia.

Despite extensive searching, the grandfather’s whereabouts were unknown for 13 years, until remains found in woodland near the village of Fintry on September 8 this year were identified.

Tom’s family told The Courier that a forestry surveyor came across Tom in a hidden-away clearing, quite far from the nearest track.

His shirt was still mostly intact and recognisable.

Tom’s wife Helen is happy that her late husband was found in her lifetime, after more than a decade of wondering.

Originally from Clackmannanshire, Tom settled in the Carron Valley as an adult. Image: Robb family

She said: “We now know where he is and where we’ll put him: where he wanted to be.

“We had a conversation. We decided we were going to be cremated.

“He said he wanted to go up Earl’s Hill.

“Well, it’s just absolutely lovely to be able to do that.”

A farming family

Tom farmed at Easter Cringate in Stirlingshire’s Carron Valley from 1960, when he was 22 years old.

“He was very keen on blackface sheep and he had about 20 cattle,” said Helen.

“He walked the hill all the time, until his knees started bothering him in the 1990s.

“Then he got a quad bike.”

Tom and Helen’s son, Alastair, followed in his father’s footsteps and became a farmer.

He still farms at the Cringate, as well as at the neighbouring farm.

Tom was a hardworking farmer, and his son Alastair followed in his footsteps. Image: Robb family

Tom’s retirement from farming in his late 60s was not a conscious decision but a gradual progression.

Around that time, in 2005, his family started to notice he was having issues with his memory.

He was diagnosed with dementia in 2007.

Tom had always enjoyed walking and found it to be calming as his dementia began to affect him more.

Helen and other family members often joined him on his walks, but sometimes he would head out alone.

The Robb family had many happy years living on the farm when Tom and Helen’s children were young. Image: Robb family

Dense forest made search difficult

A helicopter searched for Tom on the evening of his disappearance, alongside police and mountain rescue.

“We searched ourselves for months,” said Helen.

“You’ve no idea of the size of the forest and the closeness of the trees and the options,” said one of Tom and Helen’s daughters, Moira.

Both are grateful to police and mountain rescue for their help and dedication 13 years ago.

According to Moira, one Ochils Mountain Rescue Team volunteer, Kev, stayed out all night and even slept in his car while searching for Tom.

Tom Robb memorial trail run

Moira says she still loves the Carron Valley, where her father went missing and spent his last moments.

“For me, it has never been a negative place,” she said.

“I run up there quite a lot and it’s such a peaceful, quiet place.”

The love of the outdoors she inherited from her dad inspired Moira to organise an annual trail race through the Carron Valley in his honour.

The ninth race took place last month, and Moira thinks they will “definitely” do year 10 in 2026.

“There’s lots of things we now have to be thankful for in this last year, so it might be a nice way of rounding it off,” she said.

The event raises money for both Alzheimer’s Scotland and the Ochils Mountain Rescue Team, with some of the men and women who helped to search for Tom in 2012 taking part.

Helen, an avid and talented baker, provides cakes for the runners that always go down a storm.

Tom was happiest when walking outdoors. Image: Robb family

A memorial service was held for Tom at Fintry Church in 2013, a year after his disappearance.

It was attended by more people than the church could hold.

All these years later, Helen says there won’t be another service, but Tom’s family will make sure he reaches his chosen resting place.

“All I want to do is get the ashes and put them up the hill,” his wife said.

Remembering Tom

Born into a farming family in Muckhart, Clackmannanshire on September 22, 1937, Thomas Robb was one of four brothers and two sisters.

Tom attended primary school locally, then went on to Kinross High School.

He and his future wife first met at a young farmers dance in Kirkintilloch in 1962, when Helen was 17.

They went to another dance together in Bridge of Allan a few months later and started going out.

Helen, originally from Kilsyth, also comes from a farming background and says she was “very keen to marry a farmer”.

Tom (far right) as a young boy, pictured with family members and friends. Image: Robb family

They married in 1966 and had four children – a boy and three girls – who were raised on the Cringate farm and went to school in Cambusbarron.

The Robb children all went on to have kids of their own, and there are now nine grandchildren in the family.

Moira says proud grandfather Tom loved babies and was “really good with them”.

She describes her dad as a sociable man who loved to chat with people.

Tom was also a keen curler, travelling to Stirling regularly to play on the ice.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation