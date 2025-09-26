Door-knocker robs Stirling woman, 73, after pushing past into her house

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in Stirling.

The 73-year-old was at home in Ewing Court at around 3.15pm on Thursday when she answered the door.

A man pushed past her into her house and stole a purse containing bank cards and cash.

He then left the property, running off towards Bannockburn Road.

The man, who is thought to be around 40 years old, is described as white with blond short hair and around 5ft 10in tall.

He was wearing blue shorts, black trainers and a distinctive hooded top, which was grey/blue on the top and white on the bottom.

Police say he spoke with a local accent.

Appeal for information after ‘vile’ Stirling robbery

Locals have spoken of their shock at the incident.

A Broomridge resident called the behaviour “vile”.

He said: “Doing that to a wee old woman, it’s just vile. She’ll never sleep again. I just think that’s awful.”

Another described the incident as “disgusting”.

Detective Constable Rhianna Christie said: “Although the woman was not injured, this was a very upsetting incident for her and we are keen to trace the man described or speak to anyone who knows who they are.

“In addition, if you have private CCTV or were driving in the area around 3.15am on Thursday and have dash-cam that could assist officers, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2805 of 25 September 2025.