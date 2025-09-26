Door-knocker robs Stirling woman, 73, after pushing past into her house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Door-knocker robs Stirling woman, 73, after pushing past into her house

A purse containing bank cards and cash was stolen.

By Isla Glen
Ewing Court, Stirling.
The incident took place at Ewing Court. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in Stirling.

The 73-year-old was at home in Ewing Court at around 3.15pm on Thursday when she answered the door.

A man pushed past her into her house and stole a purse containing bank cards and cash.

He then left the property, running off towards Bannockburn Road.

The man, who is thought to be around 40 years old, is described as white with blond short hair and around 5ft 10in tall.

He was wearing blue shorts, black trainers and a distinctive hooded top, which was grey/blue on the top and white on the bottom.

Police say he spoke with a local accent.

Appeal for information after ‘vile’ Stirling robbery

Locals have spoken of their shock at the incident.

A Broomridge resident called the behaviour “vile”.

He said: “Doing that to a wee old woman, it’s just vile. She’ll never sleep again. I just think that’s awful.”

Another described the incident as “disgusting”.

Ewing Court is a quiet cul-de-sac. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Detective Constable Rhianna Christie said: “Although the woman was not injured, this was a very upsetting incident for her and we are keen to trace the man described or speak to anyone who knows who they are.

“In addition, if you have private CCTV or were driving in the area around 3.15am on Thursday and have dash-cam that could assist officers, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2805 of 25 September 2025.

