New Perth kickboxing gym launches with free kids’ classes and pro boxer meet-and-great

A new kickboxing gym in Perth is celebrating its opening with free children’s classes and special guests at a launch party this weekend.

Nathan Bartlett, 31, is a kickboxer, boxer, dad of four, and a builder’s merchant.

Born and raised in North Muirton, he has launched his own gym in Argyll Road that will be officially unveiled on Sunday after opening earlier this month.

Partizan Gymnasium is a dedicated kickboxing and boxing club that runs classes for adults and children.

Free classes for children at new Perth gym

Nathan, who works full-time and teaches classes in the evenings, said opening a gym in his hometown of North Muirton has always been his dream.

“When it came to setting up my own place, I thought I’d do it back in the homeland,” he told The Courier.

“We launched the business with intention in April 2024, but didn’t officially move into the unit until last October.

“It was April this year that we got the go-ahead to open it.

“I’m currently running a 12-week free course for secondary pupils in S1 to S4.

“Once that’s finished, I’ll offer another free programme for P4 to P7 children.

“To get that up and running, I had to go through the PVG, first aid, and all the coaching certificates – it took quite a time.

“So as of September, we became an official open gym for all ages, not just adults.”

Kickboxing gym to host special guest at launch party

Partizan Gymnasium’s launch party takes place on Sunday from 11am until 1pm.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari will attend to hand out freebies to children.

Professional boxer Luke Bibby, who once trained alongside Nathan, will also appear for a meet-and-greet.

“It will give the children a bit of inspiration and someone to look up to,” Nathan said.

“To give the credit to Luke, I remember walking up the road one day and seeing Luke running ahead and thinking, ‘he’s off on a morning run.’

“Then I realised he was boxing the night before and actually had a fight.

“He’s never stopped.

“Having someone with that level of dedication come here is something young people in North Muirton can aspire to.”

Partizan also offers women’s combat classes on Wednesdays, which Nathan says have been very popular.

Due to demand, a second class has been added on Sundays.

‘Demand for sport in North Muirton is really uplifting’

“When I was growing up, I was ok at football,” Nathan continued.

“But in North Muirton, if you didn’t play football, you were more of an outcast – there wasn’t much else to do.

“Now, with gyms like ours, along with the taekwondo and karate clubs, young people have more options.

“The demand now for sports in North Muirton is really uplifting.”

Nathan added that the gym plans to host its first show in November, which he described as an important milestone for the club.