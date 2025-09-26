New Perth kickboxing gym launches with free kids’ classes and pro boxer meet-and-great

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Perth kickboxing gym launches with free kids’ classes and pro boxer meet-and-great

Partizan Gymnasium is opening in Argyll Road, North Muirton.

By Lucy Scarlett
Nathan Bartlett.
Nathan Bartlett will officially launch Partizan Gymnasium on Sunday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A new kickboxing gym in Perth is celebrating its opening with free children’s classes and special guests at a launch party this weekend.

Nathan Bartlett, 31, is a kickboxer, boxer, dad of four, and a builder’s merchant.

Born and raised in North Muirton, he has launched his own gym in Argyll Road that will be officially unveiled on Sunday after opening earlier this month.

Partizan Gymnasium is a dedicated kickboxing and boxing club that runs classes for adults and children.

Free classes for children at new Perth gym

Nathan, who works full-time and teaches classes in the evenings, said opening a gym in his hometown of North Muirton has always been his dream.

“When it came to setting up my own place, I thought I’d do it back in the homeland,” he told The Courier.

“We launched the business with intention in April 2024, but didn’t officially move into the unit until last October.

“It was April this year that we got the go-ahead to open it.

Nathan instructing some of the children at a class. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
He says the classes are popular with young people. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I’m currently running a 12-week free course for secondary pupils in S1 to S4.

“Once that’s finished, I’ll offer another free programme for P4 to P7 children.

“To get that up and running, I had to go through the PVG, first aid, and all the coaching certificates – it took quite a time.

“So as of September, we became an official open gym for all ages, not just adults.”

Kickboxing gym to host special guest at launch party

Partizan Gymnasium’s launch party takes place on Sunday from 11am until 1pm.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari will attend to hand out freebies to children.

Professional boxer Luke Bibby, who once trained alongside Nathan, will also appear for a meet-and-greet.

“It will give the children a bit of inspiration and someone to look up to,” Nathan said.

“To give the credit to Luke, I remember walking up the road one day and seeing Luke running ahead and thinking, ‘he’s off on a morning run.’

The gym officially opens this weekend. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Special guests will visit the gym on Sunday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Then I realised he was boxing the night before and actually had a fight.

“He’s never stopped.

“Having someone with that level of dedication come here is something young people in North Muirton can aspire to.”

Partizan also offers women’s combat classes on Wednesdays, which Nathan says have been very popular.

Due to demand, a second class has been added on Sundays.

‘Demand for sport in North Muirton is really uplifting’

“When I was growing up, I was ok at football,” Nathan continued.

“But in North Muirton, if you didn’t play football, you were more of an outcast – there wasn’t much else to do.

Nathan works full-time and teaches in the evenings. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Now, with gyms like ours, along with the taekwondo and karate clubs, young people have more options.

“The demand now for sports in North Muirton is really uplifting.”

Nathan added that the gym plans to host its first show in November, which he described as an important milestone for the club.

