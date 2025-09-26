Princess Anne thanks Dunfermline people for continued remembrance as she rededicates city’s war memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Anne thanks Dunfermline people for continued remembrance as she rededicates city’s war memorial

The Princess Royal helped mark the centenary of the Dunfermline memorial's original dedication during a poignant ceremony.

By Claire Warrender

Princess Anne thanked the people of Dunfermline for remembering the sacrifice of hundreds of men and women as she marked the centenary of the city’s war memorial.

The Princess Royal rededicated the First World War memorial, which has undergone a £200,000 refurbishment.

Princess Anne rededicates Dunfermline war memorial
Princess Anne rededicates Dunfermline war memorial. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She paid tribute to the 610 brave people who gave their lives during the conflict and whose names are carved on the stone cenotaph.

Among them are nurse Catherine Miller who died at the Russian front aged 30, and Sergeant John Erskine who received the prestigious Victoria Cross for gallantry.

Princess Anne laid a wreath, saying the memorial reflects the impact of the war on ordinary citizens.

Princess Anne at a rededication ceremony at Dunfermline war memorial
Princess Anne addresses guests at the 100th anniversary event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Some people would ask, after 100 years is it relevant?” she said.

“You decided it was relevant, you wanted it cleaned and restored.

“You wanted to raise its profile so future generations could continue to question why did it happen, why did they die?”

She added: “There are many people here today for the rededication.

“Thank you for that and your continued remembrance.”

Music accompanied Dunfermline war memorial rededication

The ceremony took place 100 years to the day after the memorial’s original dedication.

It was led by Rev MaryAnn Rennie of Dunfermline Abbey Church, who led prayers for those who died and for their families.

The afternoon began with a procession from Dunfermline Abbey led by the Lowland Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Members of the public watch the Dunfermline war memorial proceedings
Members of the public watch the Dunfermline war memorial ceremony. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And the music continued with the playing of In Honorem, composed by David Stephen for the original dedication service a century ago.

Dunfermline and District Pipe Band also entertained the many people watching from the street and the abbey grounds as the ceremony drew to a close.

Princess Anne then took the time to speak to veterans, school children and youth groups who took part in the rededication ceremony.

Princess Anne smiles for the camera as she arrives in Dunfermline
The Princess Royal greets guests at Dunfermline war memorial. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Conducting the music at Dunfermline war memorial
Keeping musicians in time. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Princess Anne addresses guests
Princess Anne addresses guests. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lowland Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. lead the procession
The Lowland Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland lead the procession. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Members of the public watch from Dunfermline Abbey
Members of the public watch from Dunfermline Abbey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rev MaryAnn Rennie of Dunfermline Abbey Church
Rev MaryAnn Rennie led prayers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Standing to attention. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Saluting the princess
Saluting the Princess. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
This young man had the best view. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perusing the programme for the Dunfermline war memorial rededication ceremony. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Five-year-old Elodie Harper-Phillips during the ceremony. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Musical entertainment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Princess Royal was accompanied by Fife Deputy Lord Lieutenant Fiona Robertson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A solemn moment during the ceremony. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
All smiles. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Some of those who took part. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Lowland Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

