Princess Anne thanks Dunfermline people for continued remembrance as she rededicates city’s war memorial

Princess Anne thanked the people of Dunfermline for remembering the sacrifice of hundreds of men and women as she marked the centenary of the city’s war memorial.

The Princess Royal rededicated the First World War memorial, which has undergone a £200,000 refurbishment.

She paid tribute to the 610 brave people who gave their lives during the conflict and whose names are carved on the stone cenotaph.

Among them are nurse Catherine Miller who died at the Russian front aged 30, and Sergeant John Erskine who received the prestigious Victoria Cross for gallantry.

Princess Anne laid a wreath, saying the memorial reflects the impact of the war on ordinary citizens.

“Some people would ask, after 100 years is it relevant?” she said.

“You decided it was relevant, you wanted it cleaned and restored.

“You wanted to raise its profile so future generations could continue to question why did it happen, why did they die?”

She added: “There are many people here today for the rededication.

“Thank you for that and your continued remembrance.”

Music accompanied Dunfermline war memorial rededication

The ceremony took place 100 years to the day after the memorial’s original dedication.

It was led by Rev MaryAnn Rennie of Dunfermline Abbey Church, who led prayers for those who died and for their families.

The afternoon began with a procession from Dunfermline Abbey led by the Lowland Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

And the music continued with the playing of In Honorem, composed by David Stephen for the original dedication service a century ago.

Dunfermline and District Pipe Band also entertained the many people watching from the street and the abbey grounds as the ceremony drew to a close.

Princess Anne then took the time to speak to veterans, school children and youth groups who took part in the rededication ceremony.