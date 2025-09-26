Dundee’s Wee Mexico restaurant hit by second break-in in five weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Wee Mexico restaurant hit by second break-in in five weeks

Staff at Nethergate contacted the police after discovering damage to the front door on Friday morning.

By James Simpson
Police at Nethergate, Dundee.
Police were called to Nethergate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee restaurant has been targeted in a second break-in in five weeks.

Staff at Wee Mexico on Nethergate contacted police after discovering on Friday morning that the front door had been damaged.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9am and were seen wearing search gloves while inspecting the door frame.

Restaurant manager Lauren Kingsland said the incident forced them to delay opening as forensic officers carried out inquiries.

Police reviewing CCTV after Wee Mexico on Dundee’s Nethergate targeted again

She said: “It’s annoying this has happened.

“A small sum of cash has been taken but this is the second break-in in the last few weeks.

“We came in this morning to smashed glass and contacted the police.

“Forensics have not long left – they did find a footprint on the floor.

“We’re aware another premises nearby was also targeted in recent days.

“Police are reviewing CCTV and we’re just working on replacing the damaged glass at the door.

A footprint was discovered near the entrance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Wee Mexico had to delay opening on Friday. Image: Supplied

“It looks like the door will need to be replaced as well.

“It has delayed us opening today, given the police investigation, but we’re looking to be open by 1.30pm.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are at an early stage at Wee Mexico.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Friday, September 26, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Nethergate, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

The restaurant was also broken into on August 19, prompting a public appeal from police.

The force has been approached for comment on the progress of its investigation into last month’s break-in.

