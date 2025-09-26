Dundee’s Wee Mexico restaurant hit by second break-in in five weeks

A Dundee restaurant has been targeted in a second break-in in five weeks.

Staff at Wee Mexico on Nethergate contacted police after discovering on Friday morning that the front door had been damaged.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9am and were seen wearing search gloves while inspecting the door frame.

Restaurant manager Lauren Kingsland said the incident forced them to delay opening as forensic officers carried out inquiries.

Police reviewing CCTV after Wee Mexico on Dundee’s Nethergate targeted again

She said: “It’s annoying this has happened.

“A small sum of cash has been taken but this is the second break-in in the last few weeks.

“We came in this morning to smashed glass and contacted the police.

“Forensics have not long left – they did find a footprint on the floor.

“We’re aware another premises nearby was also targeted in recent days.

“Police are reviewing CCTV and we’re just working on replacing the damaged glass at the door.

“It looks like the door will need to be replaced as well.

“It has delayed us opening today, given the police investigation, but we’re looking to be open by 1.30pm.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are at an early stage at Wee Mexico.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Friday, September 26, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Nethergate, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

The restaurant was also broken into on August 19, prompting a public appeal from police.

The force has been approached for comment on the progress of its investigation into last month’s break-in.