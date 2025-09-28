Gallery: Perth hosts BNBF National Finals as natural bodybuilders battle for UK titles

The BNBF National Finals made returned to Perth Concert Hall on Sunday 28 September 2025, bringing a showcase of natural bodybuilding to Scotland.

Athletes from across the UK, aged 16 to over 80, showcased the results of a year’s commitment, battling for the chance to be crowned a BNBF British Champion.

The energy in the Gannochy Trust Auditorium was unforgettable as supporters filled the venue to cheer on every competitor.

A major highlight of the day was the BNBF/DFAC Pro Grand Prix. This event brought together some of the best natural bodybuilders in the world, all competing for top honours on the international stage.

Three athletes from the Perth area, all training at The Body Academy, competed in the event. Jack Munt, a 20-year-old junior competitor from Auchterarder, showcased his dedication and hard work on stage.

Rebecca Hallworth took part in the Women’s Bodybuilding class, bringing strength and poise to her performance. Alex MacKay, a pro natural bodybuilder, represented the elite level of the sport, demonstrating world-class conditioning and stage presence.

The mix of rising talent and elite pros gave the audience a rare opportunity to witness the sport’s very best in action.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the day.