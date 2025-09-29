Brechin homes Storm Babet wrecked would cost £17m to rebuild – so why did insurers pay out £3m?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin homes Storm Babet wrecked would cost £17m to rebuild – so why did insurers pay out £3m?

Angus Council has settled a final claim for the devastation caused to its housing and other buildings by the October 2023 disaster in Brechin.

By Graham Brown
Storm Babet caused flooding in Brechin.
Dozens of homes in Brechin's River Street remain uninhabitable since Storm Babet. Image: PA

Angus Council has accepted an insurance pay-out of just £3 million for almost 60 Brechin homes wrecked by Storm Babet which would cost £17m to rebuild.

The River Street housing stock remains uninhabitable as the two-year anniversary of the devastating flood looms.

No decisions have yet been made on what will happen to the houses.

But experts have already costed their remodelling or reinstatement at £15m to £17m.

River Street in Brechin during Storm Babet 2023.
River Street in Brechin bore the brunt of the October 2023 storm. Image: Paul Reid

It has now emerged the council’s final claim for the properties has been settled for around £3m.

The figure includes the former Brechin leisure centre which is earmarked for demolition.

£1 million council excess for flood damage to Brechin homes

Finance chiefs have confirmed the council paid a £1m excess in respect of the claim.

And it said there is no stipulation the money must be used to reinstate the damaged houses.

“The settlement amount of circa £3m is based on a number of components arising from the damage caused by Storm Babet,” a spokesperson said.

“In relation to council housing in the area, it includes a reinstatement figure, i.e. an estimate and offer from the insurers of what it would cost to repair the properties to a habitable state.

“However, that sum can be used as the council sees fit.

“The decision on the best use of that money i.e. reinstatement, remodelling or demolition…now sits with Angus Council.”

Brechin recovery consultation continuing

It will be based on the outcome of ongoing discussions with tenants and former tenants of the River Street area.

Hundreds of people were evacuated in a major rescue operation there.

“In terms of insurance cover, council housing claims have an excess per property and a £1m excess in aggregate for each financial year,” the spokesperson added.

“Therefore, for the substantial claim following Storm Babet, the council paid a maximum excess of £1m.

“The £3m figure is predominantly made up of the reinstatement value for the affected council housing.”

But it also includes other property affected by Storm Babet including Brechin leisure centre and associated storage buildings.

Brechin Pipe Band performing.
Brechin Pipe Band is fighting to save its practice hall which was flooded during Storm Babet and could be demolished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The claim and settlement have been assessed and managed by our loss adjusters using standard industry approaches,” the council said.

In June, councillors approved the next stage of consultation around Brechin’s recovery programme.

It will seek local views on the future of the damaged housing stock.

But the fate of Brechin Pipe Band hall at The Inch also remains undecided.

It is Britain’s oldest civilian pipe band and says it will fight to save the practice hall it has used for 70 years.

Conversation