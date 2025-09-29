Brechin homes Storm Babet wrecked would cost £17m to rebuild – so why did insurers pay out £3m?

Angus Council has accepted an insurance pay-out of just £3 million for almost 60 Brechin homes wrecked by Storm Babet which would cost £17m to rebuild.

The River Street housing stock remains uninhabitable as the two-year anniversary of the devastating flood looms.

No decisions have yet been made on what will happen to the houses.

But experts have already costed their remodelling or reinstatement at £15m to £17m.

It has now emerged the council’s final claim for the properties has been settled for around £3m.

The figure includes the former Brechin leisure centre which is earmarked for demolition.

£1 million council excess for flood damage to Brechin homes

Finance chiefs have confirmed the council paid a £1m excess in respect of the claim.

And it said there is no stipulation the money must be used to reinstate the damaged houses.

“The settlement amount of circa £3m is based on a number of components arising from the damage caused by Storm Babet,” a spokesperson said.

“In relation to council housing in the area, it includes a reinstatement figure, i.e. an estimate and offer from the insurers of what it would cost to repair the properties to a habitable state.

“However, that sum can be used as the council sees fit.

“The decision on the best use of that money i.e. reinstatement, remodelling or demolition…now sits with Angus Council.”

Brechin recovery consultation continuing

It will be based on the outcome of ongoing discussions with tenants and former tenants of the River Street area.

Hundreds of people were evacuated in a major rescue operation there.

“In terms of insurance cover, council housing claims have an excess per property and a £1m excess in aggregate for each financial year,” the spokesperson added.

“Therefore, for the substantial claim following Storm Babet, the council paid a maximum excess of £1m.

“The £3m figure is predominantly made up of the reinstatement value for the affected council housing.”

But it also includes other property affected by Storm Babet including Brechin leisure centre and associated storage buildings.

“The claim and settlement have been assessed and managed by our loss adjusters using standard industry approaches,” the council said.

In June, councillors approved the next stage of consultation around Brechin’s recovery programme.

It will seek local views on the future of the damaged housing stock.

But the fate of Brechin Pipe Band hall at The Inch also remains undecided.

It is Britain’s oldest civilian pipe band and says it will fight to save the practice hall it has used for 70 years.