Angus response to controversial ‘super-pylons’ project must be ‘priority’ for planning staff

Energy giant SSEN submitted its application for the 400kV overhead line project to the Scottish Government's energy consents unit earlier this month.

By Graham Brown
Campaigner Vince Taylor of Angus Pylon Action Group. Pic: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Campaigner Vince Taylor of Angus Pylon Action Group. Pic: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Angus Council is set to make its response to the controversial Kintore to Tealing ‘super-pylon’ project a priority for planning staff in the next two months.

Earlier this month, energy giant SSEN formally lodged plans for the multi-billion pound 400kV overhead line scheme with the Scottish Government.

It would see a line of 180-feet tall pylons erected along a 70-mile corridor between Angus and Aberdeenshire. But some could be as high as 246 feet.

Communities along the planned route have vociferously fought the proposals since they were first revealed.

In May, they took the fight to Holyrood.

Tealing substation plan as part of major SSEN upgrade.
A new substation would be built beside SSEN’s existing facility at Tealing. Image: Supplied

A linked element is the proposed construction of a major substation at Tealing, just north of Dundee.

It has generated the largest ever number of objections to any Angus planning application.

Two-month window for responses to SSEN 400kV line bid

Statutory consultees, such as councils, now have just two months to make their responses to the 400kV line application.

The narrow timeline has prompted a call for the issue to be given top priority by Angus Council planning staff.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff has lodged a motion on the SSEN at next week’s full Angus Council meeting.

He says there is cross-party support for the importance which should be given to drawing up the Angus response.

“There has been significant public interest, as evidenced through the pre-application consultation period and communication to elected members,” said Mr Duff.

Tealing campaigners against SSEN power plan.
People living in and around Tealing are fighting the substation proposal as part of the SSEN upgrade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And he emphasised the “binding timescales” involved.

Scottish Ministers have warned councils the two-month window for response will not be extended.

The motion requests a special meeting of Angus Council to consider the chief planning officer’s report once complete.

It adds that given the timescales, “other planning service activity may be de-prioritised to ensure a response is produced.”

SSEN hope for Kintore to Tealing project decision within a year

SSEN say the scheme is a key component of its £22bn Pathway to 2030 investment programme.

Formal submission of the Section 37 application to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU) marked the culmination of a programme of 40 consultation events along the planned route.

The application can be viewed at www.energyconsents.scot

And SSEN hope to have a decision within 12 months, in line with a new Scottish Government’s 52-week determination process for priority applications for electricity transmission infrastructure.

Campaigners along the pylon route have branded the scheme “catastrophic”.

Vince Taylor of Angus Pylon Action Group said it would create pylons twice the height of those currently crossing local countryside, and carry an unprecedented level of power.

“Communities feel they are guinea pigs in a dangerous experiment,” he said.

The Angus Council meeting which will consider the motion takes place on Thursday.

