Man, 28, charged after large police response to Dundee ‘disturbance’

A 28-year-old man has been charged after seven police units were called to a daytime “disturbance” in Dundee.

Officers were seen on Alloway Place in the Linlathen area of the city just after 1pm on Thursday.

A 63-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Several onlookers gathered as the large police response descended on the scene.

Police confirmed the 28-year-old man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance in the Alloway Place area of Dundee around 1.20pm on Thursday, September 25.

“Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”