Man, 28, charged after large police response to Dundee ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 28, charged after large police response to Dundee ‘disturbance’

A 63-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident.

By James Simpson
Several police cars that were deployed to Alloway Place, Dundee.
Several police vehicles at the incident in Alloway Place. Image: Supplied

A 28-year-old man has been charged after seven police units were called to a daytime “disturbance” in Dundee.

Officers were seen on Alloway Place in the Linlathen area of the city just after 1pm on Thursday.

A 63-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Several onlookers gathered as the large police response descended on the scene.

Several police units were called to the scene. Image: Supplied

Police confirmed the 28-year-old man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance in the Alloway Place area of Dundee around 1.20pm on Thursday, September 25.

“Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from News

Nathan Bartlett.
New Perth kickboxing gym launches with free kids' classes and pro boxer meet-and-great
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Asleep on Kingsway and airport worker ban
Fire at West Fraser in Cowie.
Suspected cause of major fire at factory near Stirling revealed
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee.
Tayside carer struck off for 'sexually motivated' touching and slapping woman's bottom
Dr Douglas Brown. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson
Revealed: How Ninewells surgeon visited websites with 'naked photos of boys' while still treating…
How the inside of the venue will look. Image: Powmill Milk Bar
First look at plans to revamp iconic Kinross-shire milk bar
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Interim Dundee University principal to remain in post for another year
4
Sylvia and Ian Carroll
Fife couple jailed for 'depraved and disgusting' child abuse and bestiality
Police at Nethergate, Dundee.
Dundee’s Wee Mexico restaurant hit by second break-in in five weeks
Ewing Court, Stirling.
Door-knocker robs Stirling woman, 73, after pushing past into her house