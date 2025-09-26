News A9 near Dunblane closed after vehicle overturns in crash The southbound carriageway was shut at 5pm. By Andrew Robson September 26 2025, 4:54pm September 26 2025, 4:54pm Share A9 near Dunblane closed after vehicle overturns in crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5340820/a9-dunblane-vehicle-overturns-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment A traffic-cam image of the delays on the A9 near Dunblane. Image: Traffic Scotland The A9 near Dunblane was closed after a vehicle overturned in a crash. One vehicle overturned in the collision on the southbound carriageway, and the road was shut at around 5pm on Friday. The northbound carriageway was also partially blocked. Traffic was slow on the A9. Image: Traffic Scotland A Traffic Scotland post at 5.05pm said: “The A9 at Balhaldie is now closed following an earlier collision. “One vehicle has overturned. “Traffic is looking very slow on approach. Please take care. “Police are en-route.” A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed two appliances were at the scene. An update at 6.10pm said the road had fully reopened northbound, but one lane remained closed southbound.
