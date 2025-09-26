A9 near Dunblane closed after vehicle overturns in crash

The A9 near Dunblane was closed after a vehicle overturned in a crash.

One vehicle overturned in the collision on the southbound carriageway, and the road was shut at around 5pm on Friday.

The northbound carriageway was also partially blocked.

A Traffic Scotland post at 5.05pm said: “The A9 at Balhaldie is now closed following an earlier collision.

“One vehicle has overturned.

“Traffic is looking very slow on approach. Please take care.

“Police are en-route.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed two appliances were at the scene.

An update at 6.10pm said the road had fully reopened northbound, but one lane remained closed southbound.