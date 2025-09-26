Man, 36, charged after rape of teenager in Dundee

A 36-year-old man has been charged after the rape of a teenager in Dundee.

The 17-year-old female was attacked on an area of land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue on Friday September 19.

A large area remained taped off the following day, with police going door to door and scrutinising CCTV.

Residents told The Courier of their shock at the incident happening just yards from their homes.

Police have now confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “We know this incident has caused concern in the local community and I would like to thank members of the public for their support during our enquiries.”