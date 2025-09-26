News Man, 36, charged after rape of teenager in Dundee A 17-year-old female was attacked on an area of land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue. By Ellidh Aitken September 26 2025, 5:23pm September 26 2025, 5:23pm Share Man, 36, charged after rape of teenager in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5340833/man-charged-rape-teenager-dundee/ Copy Link Police sealed off land at City Road in Dundee after a teenager was raped. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A 36-year-old man has been charged after the rape of a teenager in Dundee. The 17-year-old female was attacked on an area of land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue on Friday September 19. A large area remained taped off the following day, with police going door to door and scrutinising CCTV. Residents told The Courier of their shock at the incident happening just yards from their homes. Police have now confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date. Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “We know this incident has caused concern in the local community and I would like to thank members of the public for their support during our enquiries.”