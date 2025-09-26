A9 near Perth to have slip-road closures and convoys during month of roadworks

Drivers have been warned to expect delays as a month of overnight roadworks on a 1km stretch of the A9 near Perth gets underway.

BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is to carry out road improvements on the northbound A9 dual carriageway north of Perth.

The work will include disruption to the on and off-slip roads.

Overnight drainage work takes place on Sunday for one night, resulting in the closure of slip roads.

Overnight resurfacing works will then take place north of Inveralmond from Sunday October 5 until Wednesday October 8 and and again on Friday October 10.

Temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system will be in force between 7pm and 6am.

Further overnight resurfacing will then take place at Luncarty from Sunday October 12 until Saturday October 25.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the repairs with a 10mph convoy system on the dual carriageway between 7pm and 6am.

The on and off-slip roads at Luncarty will be closed overnight during this phase of works.

All traffic management will be removed over the weekends.

As a safety precaution, the northbound on and off-slip roads will be closed for the duration of the works with a signed diversion in place.

Drivers wanting to leave the A9 northbound at Luncarty should continue on the A9 until the B9099 Stanley Junction.

From there, they are advised to turn left at the end of the slip-road, take the first right onto the road running parallel with the A9 southbound to continue onto Luncarty or Stanley.

Those wanting to join the A9 northbound at Luncarty on-slip will instead join the A9 southbound until the A9294 junction, where traffic should leave the A9.

Drivers should then take the third exit on the roundabout, cross the overbridge, then take the third exit onto the A9 on-slip, where the journey will resume.

The junction between the B9099 and B8063 side roads will remain open with BEAR Scotland traffic management throughout all works.

Drivers are advised that speed restrictions of 30mph will remain in place during the dayt due to lack of road markings and temporary road surfaces.