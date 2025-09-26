Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself at Dundee cemetery

Police are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman at a Dundee cemetery before carrying out a sexual act on himself.

The incident took place at around 11.30am at Birkhill cemetery car park on Templeton Road.

The man is described as white, aged around 60 years, of slim build, and has short slicked-back brown hair.

He was wearing all black clothing, and was driving a larger style white coloured vehicle.

Police are now investigating the incident and appealing for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.

Constable Brandon Mason from Downfield Police Station said : “This has been an extremely distressing incident for the woman.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Birkhill cemetery and/or the car park at the time and who may have seen this man or a similar type of car, to please come forward and assist with enquires.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1093 of Wednesday, September 24.