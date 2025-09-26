Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself at Dundee cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself at Dundee cemetery

Police say man exposed himself to a woman before carry out sexual act on himself.

By Neil Henderson
Man indecently exposed himself at Birkhall Cemetery in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Police are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman at a Dundee cemetery before carrying out a sexual act on himself.

The incident took place at around 11.30am at Birkhill cemetery car park on Templeton Road.

The man is described as white, aged around 60 years, of slim build, and has short slicked-back brown hair.

He was wearing all black clothing, and was driving a larger style white coloured vehicle.

Police are now investigating the incident and appealing for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.

Man indecently exposed himself at Birkhill cemetery

Constable Brandon Mason from Downfield Police Station said : “This has been an extremely distressing incident for the woman.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Birkhill cemetery and/or the car park at the time and who may have seen this man or a similar type of car, to please come forward and assist with enquires.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1093 of Wednesday, September 24.

