News Same stretch of A94 in Perthshire shut for second time in month after lorry overturns The two accidents took place on virtually the same spot. By Stephen Eighteen, Neil Henderson and Lucy Scarlett September 27 2025, 3:03pm The lorry on its side after the crash between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie. Image: Supplied An overturned lorry has caused the second closure in less than a month of a stretch of the A94 in Perthshire. An HGV tipped onto its side near the railway bridge on the main road between Coupar Angus and Burrelton on Friday at around 7pm. The road was still shut at 11pm. The accident happened on virtually the same spot as a crash last month. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.05pm on Friday, 26 September, 2025, we were called to a report of a lorry overturned on the A94, near Coupar Angus. "The road was closed for the vehicle to be recovered and no one was taken to hospital." Second crash in less than a month on same spot of A94 in Perthshire The accident comes less than a month after a collision involving multiple vehicles on virtually the same spot of the A94. The road was shut in both directions on the afternoon of Friday August 29, with drivers reporting traffic "chaos". Emergency services were at the scene, with vehicles being forced to turn around.
