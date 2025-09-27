Same stretch of A94 in Perthshire shut for second time in month after lorry overturns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Same stretch of A94 in Perthshire shut for second time in month after lorry overturns

The two accidents took place on virtually the same spot.

By Stephen Eighteen, Neil Henderson and Lucy Scarlett
Lorry on its side after A94 crash between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie.
The lorry on its side after the crash between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie. Image: Supplied

An overturned lorry has caused the second closure in less than a month of a stretch of the A94 in Perthshire.

An HGV tipped onto its side near the railway bridge on the main road between Coupar Angus and Burrelton on Friday at around 7pm.

The road was still shut at 11pm.

A94 closed crash.
The accident happened on virtually the same spot as a crash last month. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.05pm on Friday, 26 September, 2025, we were called to a report of a lorry overturned on the A94, near Coupar Angus.

“The road was closed for the vehicle to be recovered and no one was taken to hospital.”

Second crash in less than a month on same spot of A94 in Perthshire

The accident comes less than a month after a collision involving multiple vehicles on virtually the same spot of the A94.

The road was shut in both directions on the afternoon of Friday August 29, with drivers reporting traffic “chaos”.

Emergency services were at the scene, with vehicles being forced to turn around.

Conversation