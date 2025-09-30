Dundee Planning Ahead: Murraygate defibrillator dismissed as ‘clutter’ & hazardous waste near bowling alley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Murraygate defibrillator dismissed as ‘clutter’ & hazardous waste near bowling alley

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on planning applications across the city.

By Stephen Eighteen & Finn Nixon
Murraygate, Dundee.
A new kiosk for Murraygate was refused planning permission. Image: Google Street View/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A proposal to install a new defibrillator in Dundee city centre has been refused by the council due to concerns about street clutter.

New World Payphones had proposed a “digital communications” kiosk near the junction of Murraygate and Panmure Street.

The London-based company aims to replace phone boxes with more modern kiosks.

A 20 square-metre kiosk would have hosted an advertising display and an integrated defibrillator.

However, Dundee City Council said it would have had a “significant detrimental impact” on the appearance of the pedestrianised street due to its “cluttered design”.

The council also said New World Payphones had not shown why the structure was needed.

Hazardous waste planned near Dundee bowling alley

Hazardous waste may be stored near a bowling alley and bingo hall in Dundee.

Andrew Sawers, of Chloros Environmental, has applied to convert a warehouse and small office in Douglasfield into a waste management business.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee.
Hollywood Bowl opened in May 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

If approved, “small volumes” of hazardous waste would be stored and sorted at Unit B on Longtown Street, opposite Hollywood Bowl and Mecca Bingo.

Mr Sawers attached an email from Sepa allowing approval for his company to undertake activities exempt from waste management licensing.

West End care home wants more time

The applicant behind a 60-bed care home in Dundee’s West End has applied for extra time to begin construction.

In October 2022, developer Simply UK was given permission to build the new facility on the site of the former Blackness Nursery.

This was despite objections from residents.

The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

One of the conditions was that the scheme, which would be operated by Morar Living, must begin within three years, which hasn’t happened.

So Simply UK has applied for a one-year extension to the planning consent. The application will be decided by Dundee City Council.

The Perth Road development would also include 17 assisted living units. Communal areas will include a games room, a hair salon and a cinema.

Council dispels human remains fears over Broughty Ferry extension

The council has reassured a worried resident over the extension of a funeral home in Broughty Ferry.

Funeral directors Sturrock, Comb and Davidson were given planning permission to expand their premises at St Vincent Street.

Sturrock, Comb and Davidson is to expand its St Vincent Street funeral home. Image: Google Street View

One objector queried the potential storage of human remains, given the proximity to Brook Street.

But Dundee City Council responded in its decision report: “The existing integral garage would be moved closer to Brook Street, and the proposed additional workshop and storage area for coffins would be located in a more discreet position adjacent to the main building.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Murraygate defibrillator

Douglasfield hazardous waste

West End care home

Broughty Ferry funeral home

Conversation