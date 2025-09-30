Dundee Planning Ahead: Murraygate defibrillator dismissed as ‘clutter’ & hazardous waste near bowling alley

A proposal to install a new defibrillator in Dundee city centre has been refused by the council due to concerns about street clutter.

New World Payphones had proposed a “digital communications” kiosk near the junction of Murraygate and Panmure Street.

The London-based company aims to replace phone boxes with more modern kiosks.

A 20 square-metre kiosk would have hosted an advertising display and an integrated defibrillator.

However, Dundee City Council said it would have had a “significant detrimental impact” on the appearance of the pedestrianised street due to its “cluttered design”.

The council also said New World Payphones had not shown why the structure was needed.

Hazardous waste planned near Dundee bowling alley

Hazardous waste may be stored near a bowling alley and bingo hall in Dundee.

Andrew Sawers, of Chloros Environmental, has applied to convert a warehouse and small office in Douglasfield into a waste management business.

If approved, “small volumes” of hazardous waste would be stored and sorted at Unit B on Longtown Street, opposite Hollywood Bowl and Mecca Bingo.

Mr Sawers attached an email from Sepa allowing approval for his company to undertake activities exempt from waste management licensing.

West End care home wants more time

The applicant behind a 60-bed care home in Dundee’s West End has applied for extra time to begin construction.

In October 2022, developer Simply UK was given permission to build the new facility on the site of the former Blackness Nursery.

This was despite objections from residents.

One of the conditions was that the scheme, which would be operated by Morar Living, must begin within three years, which hasn’t happened.

So Simply UK has applied for a one-year extension to the planning consent. The application will be decided by Dundee City Council.

The Perth Road development would also include 17 assisted living units. Communal areas will include a games room, a hair salon and a cinema.

Council dispels human remains fears over Broughty Ferry extension

The council has reassured a worried resident over the extension of a funeral home in Broughty Ferry.

Funeral directors Sturrock, Comb and Davidson were given planning permission to expand their premises at St Vincent Street.

One objector queried the potential storage of human remains, given the proximity to Brook Street.

But Dundee City Council responded in its decision report: “The existing integral garage would be moved closer to Brook Street, and the proposed additional workshop and storage area for coffins would be located in a more discreet position adjacent to the main building.”

