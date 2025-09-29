Dunhill Links 2025: The returning Ryder Cup heroes teed up to grace the greens at the Old Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunhill Links 2025: The returning Ryder Cup heroes teed up to grace the greens at the Old Course

Four stars of the winning European team are heading to St Andrews this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick of Team Europe celebrates a win at the Ryder Cup.
Matt Fitzpatrick of Team Europe celebrates a win at the Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock
By Neil Henderson

A quartet of Ryder Cup legends, fresh from their golfing heroics, beating the USA in New York, will be gracing the greens in this week’s Dunhill Links Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Bob MacIntyre are all geared up to join a plethora of golf stars and celebrities as the tournament gets under way on Thursday.

Also fresh from his Ryder Cup exploits will be Tyrrell Hatton, who will be looking to retain the Dunhill Championship he won in 2024.

Eyes will undoubtedly be on the Ryder Cup stars returning from their dramatic 15-13 victory at Farmingdale in New York.

The pro-am event takes place at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course in St Andrews between October 2 and 6.

Meet the Ryder Cup stars taking part in this year’s Dunhill Links Championship

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood during the Ryder Cup 2025.
Tommy Fleetwood during the Ryder Cup 2025. Image: Shutterstock

The reigning Fed Ex Cup Champion after his win at East Lake, Atlanta on the US PGA Tour in August, now ranks Fleetwood 6th in the world.

Fleetwood was in explosive form at the Ryder Cup, securing vital victories firstly with Rory Mcllroy in the Friday Foursomes and later on the opening day with Justin Rose in the Friday Fourballs.

The 34-year-old from Southport continued that incredible form into Saturday, including a win over world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Fleetwood lost his match with Justin Thomas in the final day showdown but still took the Nicklaus-Jacklin award at the tournament.

Tyrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe tees off.
Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe tees off. Image: Tyrrell Hatton.

England’s Tyrell Hatton is already the only golfer to have racked up three Alfred Dunhill Links Championship titles at St Andrews and will be eager for more success this week.

The Buckinghamshire 33-year-old is returning to defend his title after claiming the first hat-trick in the 24-year history of the competition last year.

Hatton sank a 4ft putt for a birdie three on the Old Course’s 18th hole to beat Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts to clinch the cup.

Tyrrell Hatton of England won the 2024 Dunhill.
Tyrrell Hatton of England won the 2024 Dunhill. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

The win added to his back-to-back Dunhill successes in 2016 and 2017.

Paired with John Rahm, Hatton secured Europe’s crucial first Ryder Cup point on Friday, seeing off the US pairing of Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in the Friday Foursomes.

Competing in the Ryder Cup for the fourth time, Hatton’s impressive form continued into Saturday, securing further Ryder Cup points teaming up again with Rahm and later with Matt Fitzpatrick.

He won a half point on the final day to secure victory for the Europeans.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick won the Dunhill Links Championship in 2023
Matt Fitzpatrick won the championship in 2023. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock

The 31-year-old from Sheffield first hit the headlines in 2013 when won the U.S. Amateur. His first professional success came in  2015 with British Masters while in  2022 he won his first major championship at the U.S. Open.

He shot a 6-under 66 on the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2023 to finish at 19-under par overall to lift the Dunhill Cup.

Fitzpatrick was an automatic qualifier for the previous three Ryder Cups before starting a captain’s pick at Farmingdale.

Alongside teammate Ludvig Aberg, the pair secured an early win for the Europeans on Friday.

However, it was the nail-biting last hole win over the USA’s Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay alongside teammate Matt Fitzpatrick that will forever be one of the enduring memories of the 2025 Ryder Cup win.

Fitzpatrick also took a half point on Sunday in a thrilling showdown with Bryson DeChambeau.

Bob MacIntyre 

Scottish golfer and Ryder Cup hero Bob McIntyre
Scottish golfer and Ryder Cup hero Bob McIntyre. Image Supplied

The Scottish 29-year-old hails from Oban and is currently ranked 9th in the world.

He secured his best-ever finish in a major, coming second in this year’s US Open.

MacIntyre was an unbeaten ruckie in his first Ryder Cup appearance in Rome in 2023

This time round, however, the dependable and highly respected Scottish golfer qualified outright for his place in the Ryder Cup team.

His pairing with Viktor Hovland suffered defeat in the early Fourballs but the duo redeemed themselves in the Saturday Foursomes.

The pair subjected World number one Scheffler and his partner Russell Henley to more Ryder Cup misery with a narrow one-shot win in the Saturday Foursomes.

MacIntyre was the last player out for Europe on Sunday and tied his match with Sam Burns.

The celebrities who will be competing

Each year, the championship attracts an array of famous faces who tee it up alongside some of the world’s top golfers.

Many names are still to be confirmed, but famous faces announced so far include musicians and Dunhill Links regulars Ronan Keating (Boyzone), Tom Chaplin (Keane), Dave Farrell (Linkin Park), Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) and Huey Lewis (Huey Lewis and the News).

Andy Murray to take part in Dunhill Links Championship
Andy Murray is taking part in the Dunhill Links for the first time. Image: Dunhill Links

Joining them on the famous links courses for the first time will be Dunblane’s tennis superstar, Andy Murray.

Ice hockey icon Wayne Gretzky will also be participating for the first time.

They will be teeing off alongside fellow sporting legends including Kevin PietersenKelly Slater and Steve Redgrave.

Conversation