Award-winning Japanese restaurant chain closes Kirkcaldy branch

Koku Shi is to shut its High Street premises.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Koku Shi on Kirkcaldy High Street is closing. Image: Google Street View

An award-winning Japanese restaurant chain has closed its Kirkcaldy branch.

Koku Shi announced on Sunday that it had shut its premises on the High Street “until further notice”.

Its two other restaurants – in Dunfermline’s Carnegie Street and Princes Street in Perth – will remain open.

A Koku Shi Facebook post said: “We want to let our lovely guests know that our Koku Shi Kirkcaldy restaurant will be closed until further notice.

“But don’t worry — you can still enjoy your favourite dishes with us at our other two locations: Dunfermline, Perth.

“We’d love to see you there soon, and we’ll keep you updated on any future news regarding our Kirkcaldy branch.”

Japanese restaurant Koku Shi closes Kirkcaldy branch

In the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023, the Perth branch was named Japanese Restaurant of the Year.

At the time, restaurant manager Monika Staszak, who also runs Polka Dot Boutique in the Fair City, thanked her customers for their support.

Sunday’s Facebook post added: “Our fantastic Kirkcaldy team will now be welcoming you in Perth – so you’ll still be greeted by the same familiar, friendly faces.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Read more: ‘Great sadness’ on Kirkcaldy High Street as Scotland’s best small butcher closes

