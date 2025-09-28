Pictures as Montrose Duathlon enjoys autumn sunshine at House of Dun

Historic House of Dun hosted Montrose duathlon in fine autumn conditions.

Montrose Triathlon Club staged the competition, with the National Trust for Scotland property providing a stunning backdrop.

A field of around 60, aged from 18 to 69 years old, took part in Sunday’s event.

It included several teams of two taking on the challenge as a relay.

Competitors set off for a 5km run around the House of Dun grounds before tackling the cycle leg.

It took them on a circular 25km route around Hillside, Craigo, Pert and back to House of Dun for another 3km run to the finish.

Photographer Richard Hancox captured the Montrose duathlon action.