Pictures as Montrose Duathlon enjoys autumn sunshine at House of Dun

A field of around 60m competitors tackled the Montrose Triathlon Club event based around the National Trust for Scotland property near Montrose.

Runners pass the historic House of Dun during Montrose duathlon. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Runners pass the historic House of Dun during Montrose duathlon. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown and Richard Hancox

Historic House of Dun hosted Montrose duathlon in fine autumn conditions.

Montrose Triathlon Club staged the competition, with the National Trust for Scotland property providing a stunning backdrop.

A field of around 60, aged from 18 to 69 years old, took part in Sunday’s event.

It included several teams of two taking on the challenge as a relay.

Competitors set off for a 5km run around the House of Dun grounds before tackling the cycle leg.

It took them on a circular 25km route around Hillside, Craigo, Pert and back to House of Dun for another 3km run to the finish.

Photographer Richard Hancox captured the Montrose duathlon action.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Passing the front of the historic house.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
A fast stretch on the cycle section.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
All good!
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Pushing the numbers on the bars.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
On the road around Dun.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
#61 takes on the run leg.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Stunning backdrop for the cycle route.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Chasing a time.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
The duathlon field sets out.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
No time to admire the architecture.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
A determined competitor in the event.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Thumbs up from one runner.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Setting out on the cycle section.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Heritage and hard graft.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
One of the duathlon competitors on the bike leg.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Autumn duathlon sunshine.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Out on the cycle route.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
#29 at work in the saddle.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Determination in every revolution.

Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.

Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
The House of Dun was a spectacular venue.

Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.

Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
The field sets out for the first Montrose duathlon.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Heading out into the countryside.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
On the road.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Trying to build an early gap.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Drying roads.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
A happy duathlete.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Autumn backdrop.
Inaugural Montrose duathlon at House of Dun.
Building speed on the way out of the historic house.

Conversation