News Pictures as Montrose Duathlon enjoys autumn sunshine at House of Dun A field of around 60m competitors tackled the Montrose Triathlon Club event based around the National Trust for Scotland property near Montrose. Runners pass the historic House of Dun during Montrose duathlon. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson By Graham Brown and Richard Hancox September 28 2025, 4:14pm Historic House of Dun hosted Montrose duathlon in fine autumn conditions. Montrose Triathlon Club staged the competition, with the National Trust for Scotland property providing a stunning backdrop. A field of around 60, aged from 18 to 69 years old, took part in Sunday's event. It included several teams of two taking on the challenge as a relay. Competitors set off for a 5km run around the House of Dun grounds before tackling the cycle leg. It took them on a circular 25km route around Hillside, Craigo, Pert and back to House of Dun for another 3km run to the finish. Photographer Richard Hancox captured the Montrose duathlon action. Passing the front of the historic house. A fast stretch on the cycle section. All good! Pushing the numbers on the bars. On the road around Dun. #61 takes on the run leg. Stunning backdrop for the cycle route. Chasing a time. The duathlon field sets out. No time to admire the architecture. A determined competitor in the event. Thumbs up from one runner. Setting out on the cycle section. Heritage and hard graft. One of the duathlon competitors on the bike leg. Autumn duathlon sunshine. Out on the cycle route. #29 at work in the saddle. Determination in every revolution. The House of Dun was a spectacular venue. The field sets out for the first Montrose duathlon. Heading out into the countryside. On the road. Trying to build an early gap. Drying roads. A happy duathlete. Autumn backdrop. Building speed on the way out of the historic house.
