50 police officers help form barrier at latest Dundee anti-immigration protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

50 police officers help form barrier at latest Dundee anti-immigration protest

Police were drafted in from across the region, including from Fife.

By Neil Henderson
Police at an anti-immigration protest in Alloway Place, Dundee.
Officers were deployed to keep both sides apart. Dundee.. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Anti-immigration and counter protesters clashed for a third time in Dundee in a noisy but peaceful affair on Sunday.

Around 50 to 60 anti-immigration protesters gathered outside Alloway Centre, many waving Saltires and banners demanding safety from illegal immigrants.

They were met by around 120 counter demonstrators in a stand-off on Allway Place.

As many as 50 police officers had been drafted from across the region, including from Fife, to keep the rival protesters apart.

Officers were drafted in from outside Dundee. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police vehicles parked on one of the roads near the Alloway Centre. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A large contingent of uniformed officers formed a barrier separating rival groups.

Several side roads were also blocked off with at least nine police vans spotted in the surrounding streets.

Anti-immigration protestor claims ‘flood’ of illegal immigrants settling in Dundee

One anti-immigration protester, who asked not to be named, told The Courier she “lived in fear” of what she claimed was a “flood” of immigrants settling in Dundee illegally.

“I genuinely live in fear of what is happening with the flood of illegal immigrants arriving in Scotland and coming to live in Dundee,” she said.

Anti-immigration protestors waved Saltire flags. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Placards were displayed. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

She continued: “They pose a risk to our children and women.

“I don’t want my children to have to face that risk as they grow up and I’ll continue to protest until they go.”

Anti- immigration protesters waved banners with slogans including ‘stop the boats’ and ‘Go home save our city’.

Protests to be countered ‘for as long as they continue’

The counter-protest was organised by Stand Up To Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council.

Maggie Chapman, Green MSP and one of the organisers of the counter-protest said the fight against racism would continue for as long as necessary.

She said: “It’s vitally important that we oppose the anti-immigration protests and convey the message that Dundee is a welcoming city for all who want to live here.

“We must do all we can to challenge all those who continue to try and spread lies and misinformation, stoking fear and unrest in our communities.

“We will continue to confront racism in any form and will counter these protests for as long as they continue.”

Counter-protestors on Sunday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A pro-immigration placard during the event. Image: Neil Henderson/DC  Thomson

The protest took place eight days after demonstrators from both sides clashed at the same location. Two men, both 23, were charged after the event.

A week earlier, eggs were thrown at a tense stand-off in Stobsmuir Park. Protestors then made their way across the Kingsway to Alloway Centre.

Scotland’s top police officer last week said the force had been working under an “intense operating environment” due to ongoing protests.

More from News

Empty field where Aviva turbine was in Pitheavlis, Perth
Perth wind turbine disappears completely as Aviva probes blades 'crash'
Scott Cuthill
Remorseless Dundee predator on register for life for 'gross breach of trust'
Japanese Koku Shi in Kirkcaldy High Street
Award-winning Japanese restaurant chain closes Kirkcaldy branch
Runners pass the historic House of Dun during Montrose duathlon. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Pictures as Montrose Duathlon enjoys autumn sunshine at House of Dun
The BNBF National Finals at Perth Concert Hall 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gallery: Perth hosts BNBF National Finals as natural bodybuilders battle for UK titles
Forfar man Jim Griffin on board his boat as part of the flotilla heading to Gaza.
Forfar man, 71, working with Greta Thunberg to breach Israel’s blockade in Gaza aid…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round up — Crimes and apologies
Owners of Puddledub from left to right Tom and Clare Mitchell, Camilla (Toms sister) and Pete Mitchell.
'Great sadness' on Kirkcaldy High Street as Scotland's best small butcher closes
Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sam's, Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Best photos of Disco Days at Fat Sams in Dundee
Caroline Heron
Stirling driver was more than six-times limit on supermarket trip

Conversation