50 police officers help form barrier at latest Dundee anti-immigration protest

Anti-immigration and counter protesters clashed for a third time in Dundee in a noisy but peaceful affair on Sunday.

Around 50 to 60 anti-immigration protesters gathered outside Alloway Centre, many waving Saltires and banners demanding safety from illegal immigrants.

They were met by around 120 counter demonstrators in a stand-off on Allway Place.

As many as 50 police officers had been drafted from across the region, including from Fife, to keep the rival protesters apart.

A large contingent of uniformed officers formed a barrier separating rival groups.

Several side roads were also blocked off with at least nine police vans spotted in the surrounding streets.

Anti-immigration protestor claims ‘flood’ of illegal immigrants settling in Dundee

One anti-immigration protester, who asked not to be named, told The Courier she “lived in fear” of what she claimed was a “flood” of immigrants settling in Dundee illegally.

“I genuinely live in fear of what is happening with the flood of illegal immigrants arriving in Scotland and coming to live in Dundee,” she said.

She continued: “They pose a risk to our children and women.

“I don’t want my children to have to face that risk as they grow up and I’ll continue to protest until they go.”

Anti- immigration protesters waved banners with slogans including ‘stop the boats’ and ‘Go home save our city’.

Protests to be countered ‘for as long as they continue’

The counter-protest was organised by Stand Up To Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council.

Maggie Chapman, Green MSP and one of the organisers of the counter-protest said the fight against racism would continue for as long as necessary.

She said: “It’s vitally important that we oppose the anti-immigration protests and convey the message that Dundee is a welcoming city for all who want to live here.

“We must do all we can to challenge all those who continue to try and spread lies and misinformation, stoking fear and unrest in our communities.

“We will continue to confront racism in any form and will counter these protests for as long as they continue.”

The protest took place eight days after demonstrators from both sides clashed at the same location. Two men, both 23, were charged after the event.

A week earlier, eggs were thrown at a tense stand-off in Stobsmuir Park. Protestors then made their way across the Kingsway to Alloway Centre.

Scotland’s top police officer last week said the force had been working under an “intense operating environment” due to ongoing protests.