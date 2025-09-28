Perth wind turbine disappears completely as Aviva probes blades ‘crash’

The Perth wind turbine has been removed completely, a fortnight after its blades “crashed” onto the ground.

The rotor of the 77-metre-tall structure at Aviva’s Pitheavlis headquarters snapped off at around 1am on Friday September 12 – just 10 months after it had been built.

Now Aviva has taken away the tower to leave no obvious sign that a turbine had ever existed there.

The insurance giant says the removal of the base was necessary to find out why the blades suddenly fell off.

Aviva removes tower to find out ‘what went wrong’

Workers were seen inspecting the area on Sunday.

An Aviva spokesperson told The Courier: “Our on-site security team observed that the turbine blades had detached from the wind turbine shortly before 1am on 12th September.

“Thankfully no one was injured in the incident, and of course safety remains our top priority.

“The local fire brigade was called to attend the scene to ensure there was no physical or fire risk on the site, and were able to establish that there wasn’t.”

They added: “From initial investigations it appears that this was the result of some type of engineering fault.

“The area has been secured, and we are working with the supplier to establish the root cause of this incident.

“The wind turbine tower has been taken down to help the investigation into what went wrong.”

Perth wind turbine’s controversial 10 months

The turbine had only been in operation since November 2024.

First Minister John Swinney cut the ribbon at the official unveiling.

After the blades fell off, the MSP for Perthshire North said: “This is clearly a troubling incident, and I am very much relieved that no one was injured.

“While such events are highly unusual, it is vital that the cause is fully investigated and that lessons are learned to ensure this cannot happen again.

“Aviva must also engage openly with the public and make certain that the site and surrounding areas remain safe for everyone.”

Aviva said the turbine, combined with existing solar panels, would generate 100% of the site’s electricity demands.

However, several locals criticised the turbine, branding it an “eyesore”.

Earlier this year, it emerged Aviva had been forced to shut down the turbine on occasions due to “shadow flicker” affecting nearby homes.

It is not known if the turbine will be reinstalled.