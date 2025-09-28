Perth wind turbine disappears completely as Aviva probes blades ‘crash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth wind turbine disappears completely as Aviva probes blades ‘crash’

The tower has been taken away to leave no obvious sign that a turbine had ever existed there.

By Stephen Eighteen
Empty field where Aviva turbine was in Pitheavlis, Perth
The empty space where the turbine once soared high. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Perth wind turbine has been removed completely, a fortnight after its blades “crashed” onto the ground.

The rotor of the 77-metre-tall structure at Aviva’s Pitheavlis headquarters snapped off at around 1am on Friday September 12 – just 10 months after it had been built.

Now Aviva has taken away the tower to leave no obvious sign that a turbine had ever existed there.

The insurance giant says the removal of the base was necessary to find out why the blades suddenly fell off.

Aviva removes tower to find out ‘what went wrong’

Workers were seen inspecting the area on Sunday.

An Aviva spokesperson told The Courier: “Our on-site security team observed that the turbine blades had detached from the wind turbine shortly before 1am on 12th September.

“Thankfully no one was injured in the incident, and of course safety remains our top priority.

“The local fire brigade was called to attend the scene to ensure there was no physical or fire risk on the site, and were able to establish that there wasn’t.”

There is little sign that a turbine stood here. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They added: “From initial investigations it appears that this was the result of some type of engineering fault.

“The area has been secured, and we are working with the supplier to establish the root cause of this incident.

“The wind turbine tower has been taken down to help the investigation into what went wrong.”

Perth wind turbine’s controversial 10 months

The turbine had only been in operation since November 2024.

First Minister John Swinney cut the ribbon at the official unveiling.

The turbine was located next to the M90 and Craigie Hill Golf Course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After the blades fell off, the MSP for Perthshire North said: “This is clearly a troubling incident, and I am very much relieved that no one was injured.

“While such events are highly unusual, it is vital that the cause is fully investigated and that lessons are learned to ensure this cannot happen again.

“Aviva must also engage openly with the public and make certain that the site and surrounding areas remain safe for everyone.”

The structure lost its blades earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Aviva said the turbine, combined with existing solar panels, would generate 100% of the site’s electricity demands.

However, several locals criticised the turbine, branding it an “eyesore”.

Earlier this year, it emerged Aviva had been forced to shut down the turbine on occasions due to “shadow flicker” affecting nearby homes.

It is not known if the turbine will be reinstalled.

