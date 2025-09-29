Perth woman bags hundreds of pounds’ worth of shopping in Aldi supermarket sweep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth woman bags hundreds of pounds’ worth of shopping in Aldi supermarket sweep

Hayley Dargie's trolley dash also raised cash for Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

By Andrew Robson
Hayley Dargie wither her supermarket sweep haul inside the Perth
Hayley Dargie with her haul inside the Perth Aldi store. Image: Big Partnership

A Perth woman bagged hundreds of pounds’ worth of shopping after taking part in Aldi supermarket sweep challenge.

Hayley Dargie had a five-minute trolley dash through the aisles of the Perth store after winning a competition to take part.

The challenge also raises money for charity, with Aldi Scotland matching the value of the sweep and donating the cash to a charity of the contestant’s choice.

Hayley managed to take home £451 worth of shopping, raising the same for Kinross-based charity Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) in the process.

Perth shopper raises hundreds of pounds for charity

Hayley said: “Taking part in the Aldi supermarket sweep was such a fun and exciting experience.

“The Aldi team were incredibly supportive and encouraging throughout, which really motivated me to give it my all.

“Best of all, it was all in support of a fantastic cause in CHAS.”

The money will help support more than 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions.

Shopper Hayley Dargie with the Aldi Perth team.
Hayley with the Aldi Perth team. Image: Big Partnership

Kirsty Ellis, head of quality and care assurance at CHAS, said: “In the Perth area, CHAS supports 16 families.

“This partnership with Aldi helps us continue to deliver expert care, so that families can make the most of precious moments together.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: “Our annual supermarket sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year.

“Congratulations to Hayley, who managed to raise a fantastic £451 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.”

Dundee woman Chanice MacPherson also raised more than £700 after taking part in Aldi’s supermarket sweep in July.

