Perth woman bags hundreds of pounds’ worth of shopping in Aldi supermarket sweep

A Perth woman bagged hundreds of pounds’ worth of shopping after taking part in Aldi supermarket sweep challenge.

Hayley Dargie had a five-minute trolley dash through the aisles of the Perth store after winning a competition to take part.

The challenge also raises money for charity, with Aldi Scotland matching the value of the sweep and donating the cash to a charity of the contestant’s choice.

Hayley managed to take home £451 worth of shopping, raising the same for Kinross-based charity Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) in the process.

Perth shopper raises hundreds of pounds for charity

Hayley said: “Taking part in the Aldi supermarket sweep was such a fun and exciting experience.

“The Aldi team were incredibly supportive and encouraging throughout, which really motivated me to give it my all.

“Best of all, it was all in support of a fantastic cause in CHAS.”

The money will help support more than 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions.

Kirsty Ellis, head of quality and care assurance at CHAS, said: “In the Perth area, CHAS supports 16 families.

“This partnership with Aldi helps us continue to deliver expert care, so that families can make the most of precious moments together.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: “Our annual supermarket sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year.

“Congratulations to Hayley, who managed to raise a fantastic £451 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.”

Dundee woman Chanice MacPherson also raised more than £700 after taking part in Aldi’s supermarket sweep in July.