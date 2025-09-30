Developers behind controversial Dundee West End care home plan ask for more time to begin work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developers behind controversial Dundee West End care home plan ask for more time to begin work

Plans to build a 60 bed care home near Perth Road were approved in 2022.

By Laura Devlin
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
The developer behind controversial plans to build a luxury care home in Dundee’s West End is asking the council for more time to begin work.

An application seeking permission to build a development on the former site of Blackness Nursery was first submitted in May 2022.

The plot has lain empty for more than 20 years and is located on the south side of Perth Road, just west of Dundee University Botanic Gardens.

The 60 bed facility will also include 17 assisted living units, a games room, a hair salon and a cinema.

Care operator Simply UK is behind the plans but it will be operated by sister firm Morar Living.

The proposed location of the care home on Perth Road. Image: Google.

However, the application drew a raft of objections from locals and 20 letters of opposition were lodged with Dundee City Council.

The application was decided at a meeting of the local authority’s planning committee held in October 2022.

Lengthy meeting decided proposals

During the meeting, councillors debated the plan for two hours with statements heard from local residents, a representative from developers Simply UK and Morar Living.

Among the key concerns raised was the scale of the proposed development. The proposed care home is three storeys tall.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson subsequently put forward an amendment asking his fellow committee members to refuse planning permission.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He argued that the “sheer impact and scale of the building” would “adversely affect residential amenity”.

But this was rejected by the committee, who subsequently agreed to grant planning permission 18 votes to eight.

Work must commence by end October

One of the conditions attached to the planning permission was that work on the development would begin within three years from the date of the decision.

This would be October 24 this year. If work does not begin by this date, the planning permission would lapse.

Planning permission for the new Dundee care home was granted in 2022. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

However, the developers have now submitted a fresh application to Dundee City Council asking for this to be extended.

Known as a Section 42 application, it seeks to extend the duration of the permission by a further 12 calendar months.

A decision on this will be made by council officers acting under delegated powers.

