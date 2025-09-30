Developers behind controversial Dundee West End care home plan ask for more time to begin work

The developer behind controversial plans to build a luxury care home in Dundee’s West End is asking the council for more time to begin work.

An application seeking permission to build a development on the former site of Blackness Nursery was first submitted in May 2022.

The plot has lain empty for more than 20 years and is located on the south side of Perth Road, just west of Dundee University Botanic Gardens.

The 60 bed facility will also include 17 assisted living units, a games room, a hair salon and a cinema.

Care operator Simply UK is behind the plans but it will be operated by sister firm Morar Living.

However, the application drew a raft of objections from locals and 20 letters of opposition were lodged with Dundee City Council.

The application was decided at a meeting of the local authority’s planning committee held in October 2022.

Lengthy meeting decided proposals

During the meeting, councillors debated the plan for two hours with statements heard from local residents, a representative from developers Simply UK and Morar Living.

Among the key concerns raised was the scale of the proposed development. The proposed care home is three storeys tall.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson subsequently put forward an amendment asking his fellow committee members to refuse planning permission.

He argued that the “sheer impact and scale of the building” would “adversely affect residential amenity”.

But this was rejected by the committee, who subsequently agreed to grant planning permission 18 votes to eight.

Work must commence by end October

One of the conditions attached to the planning permission was that work on the development would begin within three years from the date of the decision.

This would be October 24 this year. If work does not begin by this date, the planning permission would lapse.

However, the developers have now submitted a fresh application to Dundee City Council asking for this to be extended.

Known as a Section 42 application, it seeks to extend the duration of the permission by a further 12 calendar months.

A decision on this will be made by council officers acting under delegated powers.