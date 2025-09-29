Car driven ‘recklessly’ on former Dundee golf courses as police launch probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car driven ‘recklessly’ on former Dundee golf courses as police launch probe

Reports suggest the car was being driver recklessly across the former Caird Park courses.

By Andrew Robson
Police are investigating the incident at the former Caird Park golf course.
Police are investigating the incident at the former Caird Park golf courses. Image: Paul Reid

An investigation has been launched after a car was driven across former golf courses in Dundee.

Police received a report of a car being driven over the old Caird Park courses on Saturday afternoon.

Social media reports suggest the car was being driven “recklessly” near people walking their dogs on the land.

Officers say they are investigating the incident.

Police probe as car driven on former Caird Park golf courses

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, we received a report of a car being driven in a pedestrian-only area in Caird Park, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses at Caird Park were shut down earlier this year in a cost-cutting move by Leisure and Culture Dundee, ratified by Dundee City Council.

The Caird Park courses shut in April.
The Caird Park courses shut in April. Image: Paul Reid

Golfers turned out in force to pay an emotional farewell to the facility in April.

The former municipal courses now lie in an overgrown state and have become a playground for bikers.

We revealed that the courses could be set for a takeover after the land was placed “under offer” in June.

However, no further details have emerged since.

Conversation