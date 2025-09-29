Car driven ‘recklessly’ on former Dundee golf courses as police launch probe

An investigation has been launched after a car was driven across former golf courses in Dundee.

Police received a report of a car being driven over the old Caird Park courses on Saturday afternoon.

Social media reports suggest the car was being driven “recklessly” near people walking their dogs on the land.

Officers say they are investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, we received a report of a car being driven in a pedestrian-only area in Caird Park, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses at Caird Park were shut down earlier this year in a cost-cutting move by Leisure and Culture Dundee, ratified by Dundee City Council.

Golfers turned out in force to pay an emotional farewell to the facility in April.

The former municipal courses now lie in an overgrown state and have become a playground for bikers.

We revealed that the courses could be set for a takeover after the land was placed “under offer” in June.

However, no further details have emerged since.