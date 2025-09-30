Fife ambulance worker, 67, charged after ‘theft from Alzheimer’s patient while on duty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife ambulance worker, 67, charged after ‘theft from Alzheimer’s patient while on duty’

The Scottish Ambulance Service has offered "sincere apologies" to the man's family over the allegations.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Scottish Ambulance Service is investigating the incident in Inverkeithing. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The Scottish Ambulance Service is investigating the incident in Inverkeithing. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A Fife ambulance worker has been charged after allegedly stealing from an Alzheimer’s patient while on duty.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called to attend to the patient at his home in Inverkeithing in April.

While there, one of the ambulance workers allegedly stole an item from the man’s bedroom while he was being prepared for a trip to hospital.

Details of the incident have only emerged after a video, allegedly showing the ambulance technician picking up a perfume bottle and putting it in his pocket, was shared by the man’s daughter on social media.

Police have now confirmed the 67-year-old has been charged.

The Scottish Ambulance Service says it is investigating the incident and confirmed to The Courier that the man is no longer an employee.

Scottish Ambulance Service investigating ‘theft from Fife patient’

A spokesperson said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour and conduct from all our staff in line with NHS values.

“An investigation was launched as soon as we became aware of the incident, and the panel is considering the video shared as part of this process.

“Although the staff member has signalled their intention to resign from the service, this will not prevent our process reaching its conclusion.

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to this patient and his family, and we will support Police Scotland in their investigations.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Monday April 14 2025, we received a report of a theft from a property in Inverkeithing.

“A 67-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”

More from News

Rhys Ellington
Dundee car theft gang members sentenced for Perthshire raids
Dunblane High Street from the Cathedral.
Dunblane tragedy survivor to share story on new podcast
Louise Adamson's brother Michael died in an industrial accident in Dundee in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
Woman makes tearful return to Dundee on 20th anniversary of brother's death at work
M90 lorry fire.
M90 near Perth restricted after lorry catches fire
Adrian Kolczak
Predator who attacked Fife Good Samaritan in her own home is sentenced
Blackness Road sign
Cannabis farmer worked in Dundee drugs den to 'pay off debts'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee councillors sign letter calling out far right Picture shows; Dundee councillors (L to R): Wendy Scullin, Siobhan Tolland, Nadia Nadia El-Nakla and Heather Anderson and and Dorothy McHugh.. City Square . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 29/09/2025
Women’s safety fears branded 'racist lies' in open letter backed by Dundee councillors
73
Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Five councils were given the same FOI request - only Perth and Kinross refused…
5
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
Developers behind controversial Dundee West End care home plan ask for more time to…
John Swinney and Toyota's Gregory Culshaw standing at entrance to Toyota Training Academy inside Perth Prison with crowd of people around them
Inside the Perth Prison academies training Toyota mechanics, barbers and pub chefs of the…