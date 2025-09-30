Fife ambulance worker, 67, charged after ‘theft from Alzheimer’s patient while on duty’

A Fife ambulance worker has been charged after allegedly stealing from an Alzheimer’s patient while on duty.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called to attend to the patient at his home in Inverkeithing in April.

While there, one of the ambulance workers allegedly stole an item from the man’s bedroom while he was being prepared for a trip to hospital.

Details of the incident have only emerged after a video, allegedly showing the ambulance technician picking up a perfume bottle and putting it in his pocket, was shared by the man’s daughter on social media.

Police have now confirmed the 67-year-old has been charged.

The Scottish Ambulance Service says it is investigating the incident and confirmed to The Courier that the man is no longer an employee.

Scottish Ambulance Service investigating ‘theft from Fife patient’

A spokesperson said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour and conduct from all our staff in line with NHS values.

“An investigation was launched as soon as we became aware of the incident, and the panel is considering the video shared as part of this process.

“Although the staff member has signalled their intention to resign from the service, this will not prevent our process reaching its conclusion.

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to this patient and his family, and we will support Police Scotland in their investigations.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Monday April 14 2025, we received a report of a theft from a property in Inverkeithing.

“A 67-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”