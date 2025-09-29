Perth councillor admits he’s ‘not setting a good example’ after parking on double-yellow lines outside SNP office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth councillor admits he’s ‘not setting a good example’ after parking on double-yellow lines outside SNP office

Deputy Provost of Perth and Kinross Andrew Parrott said he occasionally parks on the double-yellow lines.

By Lucy Scarlett
Councillor Andrew Parrott's parked car on double-yellow lines in Glasgow Road., Perth.
Councillor Andrew Parrott's parked car on double-yellow lines in Glasgow Road. Image: Supplied

A Perth councillor has admitted he’s “not setting a good example” after parking on double-yellow lines outside the SNP office.

Andrew Parrott is the Deputy Lord Provost of Perth and Kinross.

He acknowledged that he “occasionally” parks in a bus bay on Glasgow Road, directly outside the SNP office.

The Depute Provost said his reduced mobility is the reason for parking there.

Councillor Andrew Parrott. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thompson

He said: “I plead guilty to occasionally, but not regularly, parking my old silver Ford for short periods of time on the yellow lines when I am either using the post box or picking things up or dropping things off at the SNP office.

“Not setting a good example, I know, but it saves my increasingly arthritic knees from yards that they are increasingly unwilling to do.”

He added that his mobility is “still well above the level at which I would qualify for a blue badge,” which would legally allow him to park on double-yellow lines.

More from News

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth.
Dundee and Fife MSPs broke Holyrood rules on taxpayer-funded websites
Kenan Baki
Rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged and abused clubbers
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Facebook gossip and prison screws
Overflowing bins on Dens Road, Dundee
Pensioner hits out at overflowing bins on Dundee street
Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife and Dr Beth Upton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Sandie Peggie judge blasts NHS Fife’s 'negligent' defence – but makes key ruling in…
Asda Milton of Craigie, Dundee
Shoplift suspect blinded police with their own spray in desperate Dundee struggle
Happyhillock Shopping Centre, Dundee.
Police probe 'assault and robbery' near ATM at Dundee shopping centre
Police at Glamis Road, Dundee.
E-scooter rider taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dundee
2
Eric Drysdale with John Swinney in Perth.
John Swinney praises new Perth and Kinross Council chief after shock change
2
Officers were spotted at the scene on Wellesley Road in Methil.
Driver, 24, charged after car failed to stop then crashed into Fife police vehicle

Conversation