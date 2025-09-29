Perth councillor admits he’s ‘not setting a good example’ after parking on double-yellow lines outside SNP office

A Perth councillor has admitted he’s “not setting a good example” after parking on double-yellow lines outside the SNP office.

Andrew Parrott is the Deputy Lord Provost of Perth and Kinross.

He acknowledged that he “occasionally” parks in a bus bay on Glasgow Road, directly outside the SNP office.

The Depute Provost said his reduced mobility is the reason for parking there.

He said: “I plead guilty to occasionally, but not regularly, parking my old silver Ford for short periods of time on the yellow lines when I am either using the post box or picking things up or dropping things off at the SNP office.

“Not setting a good example, I know, but it saves my increasingly arthritic knees from yards that they are increasingly unwilling to do.”

He added that his mobility is “still well above the level at which I would qualify for a blue badge,” which would legally allow him to park on double-yellow lines.