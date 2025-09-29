Driver, 24, charged after car failed to stop then crashed into Fife police vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver, 24, charged after car failed to stop then crashed into Fife police vehicle

Police are still hunting for the passengers of the car after the incident in Methil.

By Andrew Robson
Officers were spotted at the scene on Wellesley Road in Methil.
Officers were spotted on Wellesley Road in Methil. Image: Google Street View

A driver has been charged after a car failed to stop and crashed into a police vehicle in Fife.

The car failed to stop for officers in Methil at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

A short pursuit took place, and the car crashed into a police vehicle, with the driver and passengers making off on foot.

Footage shared on social media showed several police vehicles on Wellesley Road.

Police traced the driver of the car a short time later.

However, officers are still hunting for the passengers.

Hunt for passengers after Methil crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Sunday, a car failed to stop when instructed by officers in the Methil area.

“The car then crashed into a police vehicle on Branch Street and the occupants made off.

“The driver, a 24-year-old man, was traced a short time later and was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“There were no reported injuries and inquiries are ongoing to trace the other passengers.”

