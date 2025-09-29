News Driver, 24, charged after car failed to stop then crashed into Fife police vehicle Police are still hunting for the passengers of the car after the incident in Methil. By Andrew Robson September 29 2025, 2:58pm September 29 2025, 2:58pm Share Driver, 24, charged after car failed to stop then crashed into Fife police vehicle Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5341606/car-crashed-police-vehicle-methil/ Copy Link Officers were spotted on Wellesley Road in Methil. Image: Google Street View A driver has been charged after a car failed to stop and crashed into a police vehicle in Fife. The car failed to stop for officers in Methil at around 5.30pm on Sunday. A short pursuit took place, and the car crashed into a police vehicle, with the driver and passengers making off on foot. Footage shared on social media showed several police vehicles on Wellesley Road. Police traced the driver of the car a short time later. However, officers are still hunting for the passengers. Hunt for passengers after Methil crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Sunday, a car failed to stop when instructed by officers in the Methil area. “The car then crashed into a police vehicle on Branch Street and the occupants made off. “The driver, a 24-year-old man, was traced a short time later and was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. “There were no reported injuries and inquiries are ongoing to trace the other passengers.”