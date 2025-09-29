Driver, 24, charged after car failed to stop then crashed into Fife police vehicle

A driver has been charged after a car failed to stop and crashed into a police vehicle in Fife.

The car failed to stop for officers in Methil at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

A short pursuit took place, and the car crashed into a police vehicle, with the driver and passengers making off on foot.

Footage shared on social media showed several police vehicles on Wellesley Road.

Police traced the driver of the car a short time later.

However, officers are still hunting for the passengers.

Hunt for passengers after Methil crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Sunday, a car failed to stop when instructed by officers in the Methil area.

“The car then crashed into a police vehicle on Branch Street and the occupants made off.

“The driver, a 24-year-old man, was traced a short time later and was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“There were no reported injuries and inquiries are ongoing to trace the other passengers.”