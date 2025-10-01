Angus Planning Ahead: Hotel conversion near Arbroath & farmhouse could be kids’ home

A bid has been launched to turn a popular former Angus hotel into a home.

Angus Council has been asked to grant permission to convert Collison Inn, near Arbroath, into a private house.

The former inn was marketed for sale by Bidwells last year with offers over £285,000 sought.

Permission was previously granted in 2020 for the conversion of the at-the-time existing public house to form a residential unit and the formation of three generous plots within the adjoining grounds.

That has since lapsed.

Forfar residential care home for children

A farmhouse near Forfar could become a residential care home for children.

Working alongside Angus Council, Care Vision’s proposal is for change of use of The Farmhouse, Carsebank, to create year-round care for children.

Basic schedule of condition has been completed along with making the property safe with new electrics and fire doors.

A planning statement by Care Visions says the property is purposefully designed to provide a safe, nurturing, and therapeutic environment for young people who require intensive support due to complex emotional and behavioural needs.

The property would function as a 24-hour residential care home, offering individual bedrooms for residents, communal living spaces, a kitchen and dining area, staff offices, and therapeutic rooms.

The five-bedroomed property was advertised for rent earlier this year.

Digital street hub for Arbroath

BT is seeking permission to site a digital street hub on Arbroath High Street.i

The company is rolling out its street hub programme, bringing free digital services to high streets across the country.

Digital street hubs give communities access to essential free services.

This includes ultrafast wi-fi, phone calls, and public messaging capabilities. It’s also a platform for future technologies – air quality monitoring, emergency messaging, 4G /5G mobile coverage and more.

BT says that since June 2017, more than 900 street hubs have gone live in cities throughout the UK, connecting more than a million unique devices to wifi every month, with tens of thousands of free calls each week.

Cafe for Brechin day care centre

A day care centre in Brechin has been granted permission to open a cafe on its premises.

Angus Council has granted Brechin Day Care Ltd permission to open a cafe in part of the Dalhousie Centre on the town’s High Street.

In its supporting statement to the council, the applicant says: “The Dalhousie Daycare Centre is a small, independent and charity-run day centre for older adults

situated in Brechin, Angus.

“The centre has operated since 1988 to support those in need of such a service.

“As the centre is charity-run, the income generated from the proposed café will be used to support the day-to-day running of the centre, and ensure that this vital community service can be provided for many years to come.”

It adds that the operating hours of the café will be 10am-3pm.

There is no intention for the premises to be licensed to allow the sale of alcohol.

Within the current daycare centre, there is a domestic-style kitchen that will be utilised for the café.

