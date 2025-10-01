Angus Planning Ahead: Hotel conversion near Arbroath & farmhouse could be kids’ home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Hotel conversion near Arbroath & farmhouse could be kids’ home

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes plans for a BT street hub in Arbroath

By Lindsey Hamilton
Plans have been submitted to turn the former Colliston Inn into a house. Image: Bidwells
Plans have been submitted to turn the former Colliston Inn into a house. Image: Bidwells

A bid has been launched to turn a popular former Angus hotel into a home.

Angus Council has been asked to grant permission to convert Collison Inn, near Arbroath, into a private house.

The former inn was marketed for sale by Bidwells last year with offers over £285,000 sought.

Permission was previously granted in 2020 for the conversion of the at-the-time existing public house to form a residential unit and the formation of three generous plots within the adjoining grounds.

That has since lapsed.

Forfar residential care home for children

A farmhouse near Forfar could become a residential care home for children.

Working alongside Angus Council, Care Vision’s proposal is for change of use of The Farmhouse, Carsebank, to create year-round care for children.

The Farmhouse, Carseburn, Forfar. Image: Citylets

Basic schedule of condition has been completed along with making the property safe with new electrics and fire doors.

A planning statement by Care Visions says the property is purposefully designed to provide a safe, nurturing, and therapeutic environment for young people who require intensive support due to complex emotional and behavioural needs.

The property would function as a 24-hour residential care home, offering individual bedrooms for residents, communal living spaces, a kitchen and dining area, staff offices, and therapeutic rooms.

The five-bedroomed property was advertised for rent earlier this year.

Digital street hub for Arbroath

BT is seeking permission to site a digital street hub on Arbroath High Street.i

The company is rolling out its street hub programme, bringing free digital services to high streets across the country.

Digital street hubs give communities access to essential free services.

The location of the proposed street hub. Image: BT
BT’s impression of how it would look. Image: BT

This includes ultrafast wi-fi, phone calls, and public messaging capabilities. It’s also a platform for future technologies – air quality monitoring, emergency messaging, 4G /5G mobile coverage and more.

BT says that since June 2017, more than 900 street hubs have gone live in cities throughout the UK, connecting more than a million unique devices to wifi every month, with tens of thousands of free calls each week.

Cafe for Brechin day care centre

A day care centre in Brechin has been granted permission to open a cafe on its premises.

Angus Council has granted Brechin Day Care Ltd permission to open a cafe in part of the Dalhousie Centre on the town’s High Street.

In its supporting statement to the council, the applicant says: “The Dalhousie Daycare Centre is a small, independent and charity-run day centre for older adults
situated in Brechin, Angus.

Dalhousie Daycare Centre, Brechin. Image: Google Street View

“The centre has operated since 1988 to support those in need of such a service.

“As the centre is charity-run, the income generated from the proposed café will be used to support the day-to-day running of the centre, and ensure that this vital community service can be provided for many years to come.”

It adds that the operating hours of the café will be 10am-3pm.

There is no intention for the premises to be licensed to allow the sale of alcohol.

Within the current daycare centre, there is a domestic-style kitchen that will be utilised for the café.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Angus applications

Colliston Inn

Forfar farmhouse children’s home

Arbroath street hub

Brechin daycare centre cafe

