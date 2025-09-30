Dunblane tragedy survivor to share story on new podcast

A Dunblane tragedy survivor will share her story as part of a new podcast series.

Real Lives, a spin-off of the true crime podcast Real, will launch next week.

The series, which is produced by TV producer and journalism tutor Naomi Channell, aims to showcase powerful stories.

The first guest will be Amy Rose, who was a pupil at Dunblane Primary School when 16 children and their teacher died in March 1996.

She went on to write a book about her experiences, titled Emotionally Unstable Mumma: From Broken to Blessed: A Survivor’s Story of Dunblane, Trauma and Healing.

In the episode, Amy – who was eight years old at the time – will recall her experience and discuss how her trauma led to struggles later in life.

Naomi said: “My first interviewee was a woman called Amy Rose who’s written a book about her experiences being a child who was at the school and what happened from then onwards.

“That is a part of the story, a very significant part, but it’s also how the trauma from that event and the fact she didn’t receive much aftercare led to other traumatic events in her life.”

Dunblane survivor to ‘tell her story’ on new podcast

Naomi told The Courier that she wanted to provide a platform for people to “tell their own story”.

The 39-year-old said: “I hope it’ll fill a little bit of a gap.

“We hear a lot of celebrity life stories and they get a lot of airtime on interviews and things but this is for the average person who has lived through something not so average.”

Real Lives will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and other podcast sites on October 7.

Future episodes will have interviews with Yve Gibney, whose husband was convicted of bigamy; Kim Cotton, who was the first commercial surrogate in the UK; Kayley Stead, who married herself after being jilted at the altar, and a death doula who helps terminally ill people die how they wish.

It comes after the BBC announced it will release a documentary on the Dunblane tragedy to mark its 30th anniversary.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook