Group of Dundee cabbies hit back in uniform row and claim taxi rules are risk to their health

It comes after Dundee City Council reminded drivers they must present a “professional image” at all times.

By James Simpson
Dundee taxi rank
An email was sent out warning drivers over dress code regulations in August. Image: DC Thomson

A group of Dundee cabbies have hit back in a row over uniforms – claiming existing taxi rules are a risk to their health.

Dundee City Council rules say taxi drivers must follow a certain dress code while on duty.

Last month, the local authority issued a reminder to drivers about the policy and warned cabbies they could lose their licences if they did not comply.

It came after concerns about drivers turning up for work in “football attire”, shorts and tracksuits.

Instead, they are expected to wear a dress shirt, blouse or polo shirt, with dress-type trousers or skirt, and dress shoes, boots or dress sandals.

One cabbie told The Courier previously: “It’s poor that drivers think it’s acceptable to be dressed like this when operating a taxi.

“I’ve seen drivers in baseball caps and tracksuit bottoms. I’m pleased efforts are being made to address the issue.”

Dundee taxi drivers call for rules to be moved ‘into 21st century’

However, in a letter to The Courier this week, a group of drivers said the rules were outdated and called for the council to bring its policy “into the 21st century”.

The letter, signed anonymously by “a collection of local cabbies”, claimed wearing clothes like dress trousers and shoes is restrictive.

The letter said: “Dundee taxi drivers deserve better than a dress code that belongs in another era.

“Forcing us into leather shoes, formal trousers and shirts might look tidy on paper, but in reality it is unsafe, unhealthy and out of step with modern working standards.”

The drivers claim wearing these clothes in summer can lead to overheating and dehydration.

Dundee taxi drivers have raised concerns about the current dress code.

They also say they often help customers to lift shopping and heavy items, which makes the clothing impractical and unsafe.

The group even claim the smarter clothes prevent drivers from doing exercises in between jobs, meaning they struggle to stay active.

The letter added: “It is entirely possible to look smart, presentable and respectful in modern workwear, smart trainers, loose trousers, or tailored shorts in summer.

“Other industries have modernised; Dundee City Council’s taxi regulations should too.

“This isn’t a matter of fashion.

“It’s a matter of safety, dignity and basic health.”

In response, a Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Taxi drivers can raise issues directly with the city council if they have any concerns.”

  • Do you agree with the letter? Let us know in the comments below

Conversation