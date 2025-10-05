Best pictures as runners take on Barry Buddon Fast 10s near Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as runners take on Barry Buddon Fast 10s near Carnoustie

Runners could choose from the 10km or 10 mile flat and fast routes at the Barry Buddon Training Camp in Carnoustie

Barry Buddon Fast 10s - 10km and 10 mile races. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Barry Buddon Fast 10s - 10km and 10 mile races. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby, Katherine Ferries, Kim Cessford

Seeking new personal bests, runners turned out in force for the Barry Buddon Fast 10s on Sunday October 5.

The flat, traffic-free roads of the Barry Buddon Training Camp in Carnoustie give the event a reputation for being a fast course offering a prime opportunity for runners to update their personal bests.

Starting at 11am, participants tackled either the 10km or 10-mile distances on single-lap courses designed for speed. Open to runners aged 15 and over, both events were held entirely on private, closed roads, allowing athletes to focus fully on their performance without the distraction of traffic.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action.

The local A&E and Ambulance staff who ran the 10k race.
Phillip Stephen and Bilal Sethi.
Quick selfie before the start of the race.
Diane Newell, Graeme Campbell, Michael and Evelyn Ramsay.
Grant MacPherson and Claire Gray with Fletcher and Mac.
Runners waiting for the start of the races.
Runners gather at the start line, ready to go.
Mark Smith and Lottie, who slept the whole way.
Jennifer and Sean Boyd looking forward to the run.
The Dewar and Bird families together.
Ivy Wanja and Malik Mustapha.
Runners line up at registration.
Runners line up for the 10k race.
Runners set off strong at the Barry Buddon Fast 10s
Hitting the tarmac with pace at Carnoustie.
A memorable day at Barry Buddon.
A sea of colour at the Barry Buddon start line.
Hitting the tarmac with pace at Carnoustie.
A strong stride through the Barry Buddon course.
Focused faces as the pace holds steady.
Runners powering through the middle miles.
Every step bringing them closer to the finish.
Focused faces as the pace holds steady.
Every step bringing them closer to the finish.
Supporters looking out for their runners.
Every step bringing them closer to the finish.
Pushing toward personal bests.
Racing through a scenic route
Encouraging runners out on the course is Yvonne Findlay, Ruby Findlay and Lucy Bremner.
All smiles along the Barry Buddon route.
Runners nearly at the finish line.
Runner out on the course.
Barry Buddon Fast 10s.
A strong stride through the Barry Buddon course.
Runners finding their rhythm.
Runners out on the course were supported by family and friends.
Supported by family and friends.
A determined effort through every mile.
Every step brings them closer to the finish.
Runners nearly at the finish line.
A determined effort through every mile.
Every step brings them closer to the finish.
A determined effort through every mile.
Racing toward the end of a strong run.
Every step brings them closer to the finish.
triding toward success.
Every step brings them closer to the finish.
Runners nearly at the finish line.
Runners nearly at the finish line.

