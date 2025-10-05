Best pictures as runners take on Barry Buddon Fast 10s near Carnoustie

Seeking new personal bests, runners turned out in force for the Barry Buddon Fast 10s on Sunday October 5.

The flat, traffic-free roads of the Barry Buddon Training Camp in Carnoustie give the event a reputation for being a fast course offering a prime opportunity for runners to update their personal bests.

Starting at 11am, participants tackled either the 10km or 10-mile distances on single-lap courses designed for speed. Open to runners aged 15 and over, both events were held entirely on private, closed roads, allowing athletes to focus fully on their performance without the distraction of traffic.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action.