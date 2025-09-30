Women’s safety fears branded ‘racist lies’ in open letter backed by Dundee councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Women’s safety fears branded ‘racist lies’ in open letter backed by Dundee councillors

An open letter has been drafted by the group Women Against The Far Right Scotland which seeks to 'reject racist lies about protecting women and girls'.

By Reporter
Dundee councillors from left: Wendy Scullin, Siobhan Tolland, Nadia El-Nakla, Heather Anderson and Dorothy McHugh. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee councillors from left: Wendy Scullin, Siobhan Tolland, Nadia El-Nakla, Heather Anderson and Dorothy McHugh. Image: DC Thomson.

Justifying anti-immigration protests as protecting women has been branded “racist lies” in an open letter backed by Dundee politicians.

The letter by Women Against The Far Right Scotland says the safety of females must not become a “political football” as tensions continue to rise across the UK.

This includes in Dundee, where around 60 people gathered outside the Alloway Centre on Saturday.

Speaking to The Courier, one protestor said she “lived in fear” of what she claimed was a “flood” of immigrants settling in Dundee illegally.

Signs at the weekend’s protest read “save our women and children”. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

However, a cross-party group of councillors are now rallying against what they describe the exploitation of concerns over the safety of women and girls.

The group includes SNP councillors Siobhan Tolland, Nadia El-Nakla and Heather Anderson, as well as Labour’s Wendy Scullin and Dorothy McHugh.

In a statement provided to The Courier, they said: “The safety of women and girls is a fundamental concern for all of us.

Police at an anti-immigration protest in Alloway Place, Dundee.
Officers were deployed to keep opposing protests apart at the Alloway Centre. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

“It is not, and must never become, a political football to be exploited for divisive or discriminatory ends.

“We are deeply concerned by the attempts of far-right groups to weaponise the issue of women’s safety to vilify asylum seekers and immigrants, particularly those from communities of colour.”

‘A solution can never be found through hate’

They added: “This deliberate targeting of marginalised and vulnerable groups does nothing to improve women’s safety.

“Not only does it undermine the values of equality and justice, but it also fuels division, fosters hostility.

The cross-party group of councillors are backing the campaign. Image: DC Thomson

“This consequently threatens the safety of all women. Gender violence must be tackled in all its forms, but a solution can never be found through hate.

“It is for these reasons we have signed the statement by Women Against the Far-Right Scotland.

“As women we must act against the hate being fuelled in our society by the far right.

“We call on all women to stand with us in recognition that our rights as women will never be safe if this division and hostility continue to be promoted.”

Protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers in Perth have also been held.

