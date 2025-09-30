Women’s safety fears branded ‘racist lies’ in open letter backed by Dundee councillors

Justifying anti-immigration protests as protecting women has been branded “racist lies” in an open letter backed by Dundee politicians.

The letter by Women Against The Far Right Scotland says the safety of females must not become a “political football” as tensions continue to rise across the UK.

This includes in Dundee, where around 60 people gathered outside the Alloway Centre on Saturday.

Speaking to The Courier, one protestor said she “lived in fear” of what she claimed was a “flood” of immigrants settling in Dundee illegally.

However, a cross-party group of councillors are now rallying against what they describe the exploitation of concerns over the safety of women and girls.

The group includes SNP councillors Siobhan Tolland, Nadia El-Nakla and Heather Anderson, as well as Labour’s Wendy Scullin and Dorothy McHugh.

In a statement provided to The Courier, they said: “The safety of women and girls is a fundamental concern for all of us.

“It is not, and must never become, a political football to be exploited for divisive or discriminatory ends.

“We are deeply concerned by the attempts of far-right groups to weaponise the issue of women’s safety to vilify asylum seekers and immigrants, particularly those from communities of colour.”

‘A solution can never be found through hate’

They added: “This deliberate targeting of marginalised and vulnerable groups does nothing to improve women’s safety.

“Not only does it undermine the values of equality and justice, but it also fuels division, fosters hostility.

“This consequently threatens the safety of all women. Gender violence must be tackled in all its forms, but a solution can never be found through hate.

“It is for these reasons we have signed the statement by Women Against the Far-Right Scotland.

“As women we must act against the hate being fuelled in our society by the far right.

“We call on all women to stand with us in recognition that our rights as women will never be safe if this division and hostility continue to be promoted.”

Protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers in Perth have also been held.