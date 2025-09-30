Communication breakdown over Stirling’s Craigforth campus demolition revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Communication breakdown over Stirling’s Craigforth campus demolition revealed

Emails obtained by The Courier tell of "numerous" ignored requests to improve security and safety.

By Alex Watson
The large Craigforth campus site is in a sorry state. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The large Craigforth campus site is in a sorry state. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The redevelopment of Stirling’s Craigforth campus remains in doubt, with previously unseen correspondence revealing tension between the site’s owners and council officers.

Emails tell of “numerous” ignored requests to improve security and safety on the neglected former Prudential Insurance headquarters off the Craigforth roundabout.

A major overhaul of Craigforth campus was given the go-ahead by Stirling Council in July 2024.

Ambassador LB Holdings LLP, also known as the Ambassador Group, submitted plans to build new housing, a nursery, a hotel, a restaurant or pub, a gym, and a retail or community space.

An approved building warrant to demolish some of the buildings on the Craigforth site, also submitted by the Ambassador Group, predates the council sign-off.

The roads within Craigforth campus are now completely accessible. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

However, as The Courier reported in June this year, there has been no progress with either the demolition or the redevelopment, prompting concern locally about safety and vandalism.

And when our reporter visited the Craigforth site this week, metal fencing previously blocking the road had been moved and there were no security staff present.

It’s a big change from a previous visit in August 2024, when the area was completely inaccessible to the public, with both security staff and construction workers on site.

The once busy area has become overgrown and neglected. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Police concern over site

A year later, correspondence obtained by The Courier via a freedom of information request suggests communication between Stirling Council and the Ambassador Group has broken down, with frustration from the council over lax security measures.

On April 23, 2025, a member of Police Scotland’s Stirling Community Policing Team contacted Stirling Council asking for “clarity” around the conditions of the Craigforth demolition warrant.

The response from Sharon Marklow, the council’s planning and building standards manager, reveals that the Ambassador Group has ignored multiple requests to increase security on the site.

The remaining buildings are not secure, with rubble strewn everywhere. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Ms Marklow wrote: “We have contacted the owners on several occasions over the last two years.

“We visited the site a couple of weeks ago and asked the owners to apply additional measures and protective works around the site to make it secure.

“We also contacted them again yesterday to instruct them to secure the site following complaints after the weekend.

“I am meeting the Ambassador Group tomorrow and I will raise this again.”

The former offices are now visible from the outside. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

‘A matter of urgency’

However, it seems no resolution was reached.

On June 2, Stirling Council’s building standards team received an email with the subject line “RE: FAO ASB Team – Craigforth Demolition”.

The message appears to refer to the Ambassador Group’s continued lack of action.

It said: “Can you contact the agent on this one as a matter of urgency please.

“They have had numerous written and verbal requests to get this issue sorted and nothing seems to be getting done.

More fencing has been disturbed elsewhere on the campus. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“If you remind them of their responsibility under Regulation 13 for providing effective protective works.

“If they cannot maintain this in place to prevent unauthorised entry then they may have to consider 24 hour security in conjunction with the Heras fencing.

“The building’s owners are wholly responsible for implementing and maintaining this at all times.”

More than three months on, there is no visible security presence on the Craigforth campus and its potentially dangerous and decaying buildings remain unsecured.

The Ambassador Group did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

All of the windows still in place have been broken. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Ambassador LB Holdings LLP was granted a building warrant to demolish “a number of buildings at Craigforth Campus” on March 21, 2023.

This document will remain valid for three years.

A completion certificate for the demolition should be submitted by March 21, 2026, six months from now.

If this deadline isn’t going to be met, an extension of the building warrant must be obtained before the expiry date.

