Communication breakdown over Stirling’s Craigforth campus demolition revealed

The redevelopment of Stirling’s Craigforth campus remains in doubt, with previously unseen correspondence revealing tension between the site’s owners and council officers.

Emails tell of “numerous” ignored requests to improve security and safety on the neglected former Prudential Insurance headquarters off the Craigforth roundabout.

A major overhaul of Craigforth campus was given the go-ahead by Stirling Council in July 2024.

Ambassador LB Holdings LLP, also known as the Ambassador Group, submitted plans to build new housing, a nursery, a hotel, a restaurant or pub, a gym, and a retail or community space.

An approved building warrant to demolish some of the buildings on the Craigforth site, also submitted by the Ambassador Group, predates the council sign-off.

However, as The Courier reported in June this year, there has been no progress with either the demolition or the redevelopment, prompting concern locally about safety and vandalism.

And when our reporter visited the Craigforth site this week, metal fencing previously blocking the road had been moved and there were no security staff present.

It’s a big change from a previous visit in August 2024, when the area was completely inaccessible to the public, with both security staff and construction workers on site.

Police concern over site

A year later, correspondence obtained by The Courier via a freedom of information request suggests communication between Stirling Council and the Ambassador Group has broken down, with frustration from the council over lax security measures.

On April 23, 2025, a member of Police Scotland’s Stirling Community Policing Team contacted Stirling Council asking for “clarity” around the conditions of the Craigforth demolition warrant.

The response from Sharon Marklow, the council’s planning and building standards manager, reveals that the Ambassador Group has ignored multiple requests to increase security on the site.

Ms Marklow wrote: “We have contacted the owners on several occasions over the last two years.

“We visited the site a couple of weeks ago and asked the owners to apply additional measures and protective works around the site to make it secure.

“We also contacted them again yesterday to instruct them to secure the site following complaints after the weekend.

“I am meeting the Ambassador Group tomorrow and I will raise this again.”

‘A matter of urgency’

However, it seems no resolution was reached.

On June 2, Stirling Council’s building standards team received an email with the subject line “RE: FAO ASB Team – Craigforth Demolition”.

The message appears to refer to the Ambassador Group’s continued lack of action.

It said: “Can you contact the agent on this one as a matter of urgency please.

“They have had numerous written and verbal requests to get this issue sorted and nothing seems to be getting done.

“If you remind them of their responsibility under Regulation 13 for providing effective protective works.

“If they cannot maintain this in place to prevent unauthorised entry then they may have to consider 24 hour security in conjunction with the Heras fencing.

“The building’s owners are wholly responsible for implementing and maintaining this at all times.”

More than three months on, there is no visible security presence on the Craigforth campus and its potentially dangerous and decaying buildings remain unsecured.

The Ambassador Group did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

Ambassador LB Holdings LLP was granted a building warrant to demolish “a number of buildings at Craigforth Campus” on March 21, 2023.

This document will remain valid for three years.

A completion certificate for the demolition should be submitted by March 21, 2026, six months from now.

If this deadline isn’t going to be met, an extension of the building warrant must be obtained before the expiry date.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook