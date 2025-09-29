Pensioner hits out at overflowing bins on Dundee street

A Dundee pensioner claims that overflowing bins along his street have not been emptied for more than a week.

Norman Ewan, 81, lives on Dens Road and has hit out at the council for not collecting the litter when scheduled.

On Monday, overflowing bins along Dens Road, Isla Street and Main Street were spotted, with litter seen on the road.

Norman told The Courier that it has been nine days since he initially reached out to the council.

He said: “This has actually been happening for eight weeks.

“Sometimes we get our bins emptied on a Friday, but this time, no. It seems as though they’re just ignoring us altogether.

“I can’t get any more rubbish in. It’s now a matter of just throwing it down onto the street.”

An employee of the Premier on Dens Road told The Courier that, despite their bins being empty, they can sometimes pick up the smell of the waste when customers enter.

Norman said: “I was in touch with the environmental department on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“They said that they have emailed just about everybody, but there’s still no one getting here to do it.

“I’m on the second floor. We’re not getting any real smell, but I think we’re going to get a visit from rats very shortly.”

Dundee pensioner hits out at overflowing bins

Norman says he had received no response to his complaint about the overflowing rubbish.

He said: “I can’t make out why. We have had excuses in the past, like the bin wagon has broken down.

“That doesn’t stop them sending another one – they’ve got enough of them around the place. Electric ones with silly names on them and everything.

“I did receive a telephone number to a department to raise the issue.

“I’ve tried phoning it, it doesn’t exist.”

A Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the issues and the bins will be emptied as soon as possible.”