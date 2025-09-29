Pensioner hits out at overflowing bins on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner hits out at overflowing bins on Dundee street

Norman Ewan, 81, has complained about the waste for more than a week.

By Ben MacDonald
Overflowing bins on Dens Road, Dundee
Bins on Dens Road have not been emptied for more than a week, it has been claimed. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Dundee pensioner claims that overflowing bins along his street have not been emptied for more than a week.

Norman Ewan, 81, lives on Dens Road and has hit out at the council for not collecting the litter when scheduled.

On Monday, overflowing bins along Dens Road, Isla Street and Main Street were spotted, with litter seen on the road.

Norman told The Courier that it has been nine days since he initially reached out to the council.

He said: “This has actually been happening for eight weeks.

“Sometimes we get our bins emptied on a Friday, but this time, no. It seems as though they’re just ignoring us altogether.

“I can’t get any more rubbish in. It’s now a matter of just throwing it down onto the street.”

The bins near the Main Street junction seem untouched. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

An employee of the Premier on Dens Road told The Courier that, despite their bins being empty, they can sometimes pick up the smell of the waste when customers enter.

Norman said: “I was in touch with the environmental department on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“They said that they have emailed just about everybody, but there’s still no one getting here to do it.

“I’m on the second floor. We’re not getting any real smell, but I think we’re going to get a visit from rats very shortly.”

Dundee pensioner hits out at overflowing bins

Norman says he had received no response to his complaint about the overflowing rubbish.

He said: “I can’t make out why. We have had excuses in the past, like the bin wagon has broken down.

Litter has been thrown on the ground. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“That doesn’t stop them sending another one – they’ve got enough of them around the place. Electric ones with silly names on them and everything.

“I did receive a telephone number to a department to raise the issue.

“I’ve tried phoning it, it doesn’t exist.”

A Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the issues and the bins will be emptied as soon as possible.”

