Fife mum hits out at ‘prison-like’ girls toilets at Glenrothes school

A Fife mum has raised concerns about the state of the female toilets at a Glenrothes school.

Lesley Tomison’s daughters – aged 11 and 14 – are pupils at Glenwood High School on South Parks Road.

Video captured by her eldest daughter shows missing tiles in the cubicles of a female bathroom.

One of the three toilets also appears to have a broken flush.

Lesley told The Courier she understands there are only three cubicles for girls to use at the school.

In 2023, Glenwood High School had a roll of just under 900 pupils.

Lesley has compared the school’s toilet facilities to those of a “prison”.

She said: “I don’t remember toilets being in such poor condition in the 1990s.

“My eldest daughter highlighted it to me last term before the summer holidays.

“It has come about because she is getting a bit embarrassed.

“There are three female cubicles for around 400 pupils.”

Glenrothes school awaiting toilet repairs

Lesley added: “I’m not a complainer, but my daughters are at a sensitive age.

“I’ve been told there are locked-off toilets throughout the school, which are not in use.

“My daughter’s theory is that it is to stop kids from vaping when they can’t be supervised.

“It is a bit of a long trek across the school, and it creates a bit of stress for them.

“It seems to be a big complaint amongst the pupils.

“I feel the facilities are at odds with the promotion of period products and support for pupils.

“It is just making school more miserable for them.”

Kirsty Ferguson, headteacher at Glenwood High School, said: “The number of girls’ toilet cubicles available during class time is currently less than usual while we wait on repairs being carried out.

“We appreciate that this is causing some inconvenience, and we’ll have the repairs completed as soon as we can.

“Our main block of toilets, comprising 20 girls’ cubicles, continues to be fully accessible before the school day begins, as well as during break and lunch times.”