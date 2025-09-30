Fife mum hits out at ‘prison-like’ girls toilets at Glenrothes school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife mum hits out at ‘prison-like’ girls toilets at Glenrothes school

Lesley Tomison is not happy about the toilets her two daughters have to use at Glenwood High School.

By Finn Nixon
Glenwood High School in Glenrothes.
Glenwood High School in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife mum has raised concerns about the state of the female toilets at a Glenrothes school.

Lesley Tomison’s daughters – aged 11 and 14 – are pupils at Glenwood High School on South Parks Road.

Video captured by her eldest daughter shows missing tiles in the cubicles of a female bathroom.

One of the three toilets also appears to have a broken flush.

Lesley told The Courier she understands there are only three cubicles for girls to use at the school.

In 2023, Glenwood High School had a roll of just under 900 pupils.

Lesley has compared the school’s toilet facilities to those of a “prison”.

Two of the three cubicles in the female toilets at Glenwood High School. Image: Supplied

She said: “I don’t remember toilets being in such poor condition in the 1990s.

“My eldest daughter highlighted it to me last term before the summer holidays.

“It has come about because she is getting a bit embarrassed.

“There are three female cubicles for around 400 pupils.”

Glenrothes school awaiting toilet repairs

Lesley added: “I’m not a complainer, but my daughters are at a sensitive age.

“I’ve been told there are locked-off toilets throughout the school, which are not in use.

“My daughter’s theory is that it is to stop kids from vaping when they can’t be supervised.

“It is a bit of a long trek across the school, and it creates a bit of stress for them.

“It seems to be a big complaint amongst the pupils.

Tiles are missing from the floors in the cubicles. Image: Supplied

“I feel the facilities are at odds with the promotion of period products and support for pupils.

“It is just making school more miserable for them.”

Kirsty Ferguson, headteacher at Glenwood High School, said: “The number of girls’ toilet cubicles available during class time is currently less than usual while we wait on repairs being carried out.

“We appreciate that this is causing some inconvenience, and we’ll have the repairs completed as soon as we can.

“Our main block of toilets, comprising 20 girls’ cubicles, continues to be fully accessible before the school day begins, as well as during break and lunch times.”

More from News

A Typhoon over Leuchars Station earlier this year.
Why are fighter jets flying low over Tayside and Fife at night this week?
The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
Plans for Dundee Kingsway roadworks changed after concerns about disruption
The Parlour Cafe on West Port, Dundee
Popular Dundee city centre cafe closes after 20 years
Filming of Outlander: Blood of my Blood at Doune Castle.
Outlander films scenes for new series at Doune Castle
The large Craigforth campus site is in a sorry state. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Communication breakdown over Stirling's Craigforth campus demolition revealed
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round up — Pregnancy tests and Ember account
Arbroath Road, Dundee.
Man attacked with knife in attempted armed robbery on Dundee cycle path
Bayview Stadium, home of East Fife FC.
Two youths and man charged after clash between rival football fans in Fife
The A92 at Rathillet in Fife
A92 in Fife reopens after car fire
Police in the Tunisian hotel after the alleged attack by the security guard. Image: Supplied
Dundee girls, 13, and 17, 'traumatised' after being 'touched and kissed' by security guard…

Conversation