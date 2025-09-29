E-scooter rider taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
E-scooter rider taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dundee

Emergency services were called to Glamis Road, near Balgay Cemetery, on Monday.

By James Simpson
Police at Glamis Road, Dundee.
Police were called to Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near a Dundee graveyard.

Emergency services were called to Glamis Road, close to Balgay Cemetery, at around 12.30pm on Monday.

One motorist said police were managing traffic in the area before the casualty was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

His condition is not yet known.

Images from the scene showed the e-scooter being recovered.

The e-scooter was uplifted from the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.31pm to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Glamis Road, Dundee.

“We dispatched an ambulance and a paramedic response unit (PRU) to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police say a probe remains ongoing into the crash.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and an e-scooter on Glamis Road, Dundee, around 12.35pm on Monday, 29 September.

“Emergency services attended and the male rider of the e-scooter was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation