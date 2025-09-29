E-scooter rider taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dundee

An e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near a Dundee graveyard.

Emergency services were called to Glamis Road, close to Balgay Cemetery, at around 12.30pm on Monday.

One motorist said police were managing traffic in the area before the casualty was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

His condition is not yet known.

Images from the scene showed the e-scooter being recovered.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.31pm to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Glamis Road, Dundee.

“We dispatched an ambulance and a paramedic response unit (PRU) to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police say a probe remains ongoing into the crash.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and an e-scooter on Glamis Road, Dundee, around 12.35pm on Monday, 29 September.

“Emergency services attended and the male rider of the e-scooter was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”