Inside the Perth Prison academies training Toyota mechanics, barbers and pub chefs of the future

Perth prisoners are being offered a Toyota training – with the chance of jobs in local dealerships when they get out.

The Japanese motor manufacturer has paired up with HMP Perth in a Scottish first.

Its Toyota Training Academy will teach inmates practical skills and help them work towards industry-recognised qualifications.

Toyota has also said it will support successful participants into jobs in its dealerships throughout Scotland.

The goal is to reduce the likelihood of prisoners landing back in jail after they are released.

But it’s hoped it will also help to address local labour shortages.

It is the latest in a range of training academies to open at Perth Prison in the last couple of years.

Inmates are also learning civil engineering, hospitality, landscaping and barbering.

Perth Prison training is a ‘win-win’

The first 10 men are due to start their training on Tuesday.

Toyota has provided tools, equipment and vehicles for the trainees to work on.

And Dundee and Angus College is providing a lecturer to lead the programme.

The Perth project is modelled on a similar successful partnership at HMP Stocken in the Midlands.

Toyota general manager Gregory Culshaw visited Perth Prison to help First Minister John Swinney open the academy.

He said Toyota wants to create “stronger, safer communities”, while also addressing skills shortages in the wider workforce.

“We need more people with these skills in our network,” he said.

“It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Mr Swinney was there in his capacity as MSP for Perthshire North.

He said Perth Prison bosses deserved applause for their efforts to help inmates achieve better outcomes.

Teamwork key to Perth Prison training kitchen

Perth Prison chiefs say the existing training academies are already making a difference.

In the Greene King Hospitality Academy, trainees learn the skills they’ll need to work in one of the pub chain’s kitchens.

There they are taught to make some of the most popular dishes, from fish and chips to Balmoral chicken.

They also learn what it’s like to work as part of a team in a high-pressure environment.

A number of former prisoners have gone on to secure jobs in Greene King premises.

The firm’s social mobility manager Lynne Kennedy said: “With the right support in place, prison leavers can make a significant contribution to both the hospitality workforce and our wider communities.”

‘It’s about giving back to community’

Elsewhere, Landscape Academy trainees have turned an ugly corner of the prison grounds into a therapeutic garden.

It’s been a boon for prisoners with mental health issues.

Perth Prison’s head of offender outcomes Tom Martin says the jail’s suite of training academies is unique.

Prisoners who leave with a higher sense of self-esteem and self-worth, and the support they need to find work, are less likely to land back inside.

And he says the support of employers, from Toyota and Greene King to Civil Engineering Academy sponsor Kilmac, is allowing Perth Prison to make a real-world difference.

“It’s not just a nice thing to have here,” he said.

“It’s about giving back to the community.”