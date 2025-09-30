Inside the Perth Prison academies training Toyota mechanics, barbers and pub chefs of the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the Perth Prison academies training Toyota mechanics, barbers and pub chefs of the future

Perth Prison has opened a new Toyota Training Academy. It's part of efforts to better equip prisoners for life on the outside.

By Morag Lindsay
John Swinney and Toyota's Gregory Culshaw standing at entrance to Toyota Training Academy inside Perth Prison with crowd of people around them
John Swinney and Toyota's Gregory Culshaw declared Perth Prison's latest training academy open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth prisoners are being offered a Toyota training – with the chance of jobs in local dealerships when they get out.

The Japanese motor manufacturer has paired up with HMP Perth in a Scottish first.

Its Toyota Training Academy will teach inmates practical skills and help them work towards industry-recognised qualifications.

Toyota has also said it will support successful participants into jobs in its dealerships throughout Scotland.

The goal is to reduce the likelihood of prisoners landing back in jail after they are released.

But it’s hoped it will also help to address local labour shortages.

The new Toyota Training Academy at HMP Perth. Car parked next to mechanics' tools
The new Toyota Training Academy at HMP Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It is the latest in a range of training academies to open at Perth Prison in the last couple of years.

Inmates are also learning civil engineering, hospitality, landscaping and barbering.

Perth Prison training is a ‘win-win’

The first 10 men are due to start their training on Tuesday.

Toyota has provided tools, equipment and vehicles for the trainees to work on.

And Dundee and Angus College is providing a lecturer to lead the programme.

The Perth project is modelled on a similar successful partnership at HMP Stocken in the Midlands.

John Swinney and man in SPS Perth sweatshirt in crowd of people at Perth Prison
John Swinney met prisoners taking part in some of the academies during his visit to Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Toyota general manager Gregory Culshaw visited Perth Prison to help First Minister John Swinney open the academy.

He said Toyota wants to create “stronger, safer communities”, while also addressing skills shortages in the wider workforce.

“We need more people with these skills in our network,” he said.

“It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Perth Prison exterior behind barbed wire
Perth Prison bosses say they want to reduce the risk of re-offending. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney was there in his capacity as MSP for Perthshire North.

He said Perth Prison bosses deserved applause for their efforts to help inmates achieve better outcomes.

Teamwork key to Perth Prison training kitchen

Perth Prison chiefs say the existing training academies are already making a difference.

In the Greene King Hospitality Academy, trainees learn the skills they’ll need to work in one of the pub chain’s kitchens.

Prison officer walking past green sign with words 'Greene King, releasing potential'
Greene King says it wants to release prisoners’ potential. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There they are taught to make some of the most popular dishes, from fish and chips to Balmoral chicken.

They also learn what it’s like to work as part of a team in a high-pressure environment.

A number of former prisoners have gone on to secure jobs in Greene King premises.

Plates of Balmoral chicken with mashed potatoes, veg and gravy
Dishes cooked by prisoners in the Greene King Training Academy at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The firm’s social mobility manager Lynne Kennedy said: “With the right support in place, prison leavers can make a significant contribution to both the hospitality workforce and our wider communities.”

‘It’s about giving back to community’

Elsewhere, Landscape Academy trainees have turned an ugly corner of the prison grounds into a therapeutic garden.

It’s been a boon for prisoners with mental health issues.

Perth Prison’s head of offender outcomes Tom Martin says the jail’s suite of training academies is unique.

Garden with shrubs, flowers in pots and water features, with prison cellblocks behind barbed wire
The prison’s new therapeutic garden. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tom Martin in dark suit and tie
Tom Martin. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Prisoners who leave with a higher sense of self-esteem and self-worth, and the support they need to find work, are less likely to land back inside.

And he says the support of employers, from Toyota and Greene King to Civil Engineering Academy sponsor Kilmac, is allowing Perth Prison to make a real-world difference.

“It’s not just a nice thing to have here,” he said.

“It’s about giving back to the community.”

Conversation