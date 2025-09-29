Police probe ‘assault and robbery’ near ATM at Dundee shopping centre

A police investigation has been launched into an alleged assault and robbery near a cash machine in Dundee.

Officers were seen making inquiries at the Happyhillock Shopping Centre after the incident in the early hours of Friday morning.

A source said it happened near the ATM at Hayat’s on Happyhillock Road at around 2.25am.

It is understood the matter was only reported to police on Saturday.

The probe remains ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an assault and robbery which happened outside a premises on Happyhillock Road, Dundee, around 2.25am on Friday, September 26.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”