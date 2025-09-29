News Police probe ‘assault and robbery’ near ATM at Dundee shopping centre Police were seen conducting inquiries at the Happyhillock Shopping Centre on Monday. By James Simpson September 29 2025, 4:20pm September 29 2025, 4:20pm Share Police probe ‘assault and robbery’ near ATM at Dundee shopping centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5341954/police-assault-robbery-dundee-happyhillock-road/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident at Happyhillock Shopping Centre was reported on Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A police investigation has been launched into an alleged assault and robbery near a cash machine in Dundee. Officers were seen making inquiries at the Happyhillock Shopping Centre after the incident in the early hours of Friday morning. A source said it happened near the ATM at Hayat’s on Happyhillock Road at around 2.25am. It is understood the matter was only reported to police on Saturday. The incident took place near the cash machine at Hayat’s. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The probe remains ongoing. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an assault and robbery which happened outside a premises on Happyhillock Road, Dundee, around 2.25am on Friday, September 26. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation