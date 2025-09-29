Man, 34, charged in connection with assault with intent to rob in Dundee

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault with intent to rob in a Dundee park.

The man was arrested following an incident near South Road between Menzieshill and Charleston on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Julia Key said: “We would like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries.”

Police say Dundee assault was ‘isolated’

A wooded area of South Road park had been taped off on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the incident police said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

Officers also confirmed they were treating it as an “isolated incident”.