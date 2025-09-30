Why are fighter jets flying low over Tayside and Fife at night this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Why are fighter jets flying low over Tayside and Fife at night this week?

Locals across Dundee heard the Typhoons flying overhead on Monday night.

By Andrew Robson
A Typhoon over Leuchars Station earlier this year.
A Typhoon over Leuchars Station earlier this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A number of fighter jets were heard flying over Dundee, Fife and Angus on Monday night.

Locals in Dundee, Monifieth, Montrose and St Andrews reported hearing the Typhoon jets overhead at around 9.30pm.

Tracking data from website Flightradar24 showed the jets flying over the city, the St Andrews coast and circling Montrose.

Why are Typhoons flying over Tayside and Fife?

The activity comes after RAF Lossiemouth announced two weeks of night flying starting on Monday as part of the “largest RAF-run exercise” called COBRA WARRIOR.

Typhoon Squadrons are operating out of the Leuchars Aerodrome in Fife.

It has not been confirmed whether the jets heard over Tayside and Fife were RAF Lossiemouth jets.

However, the station has confirmed fighter jets will be operating later than usual to allow pilots to maintain low-light and night training.

Jets will undertake the training exercises from 3pm to 1am on each night this week.

The jets on Flightradar.
The jets on Flightradar. Dave Doogan MP/Facebook

The squadrons will then fly from 11am to 9pm next Monday to Friday.

The post added: “As always, thank you for your support in ensuring our personnel are ready to secure the skies at any time, day or night.”

According to the RAF, a Typhoon is an “extremely agile” multi-role combat aircraft used in all the RAF’s current operations.

Residents across Tayside and Fife heard the jets overhead on Monday night.
Residents across Tayside and Fife heard the jets overhead on Monday night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It can be deployed in a wide range of operations, including air policing, peacekeeping and high-intensity conflict.

It comes a month after Chinook helicopters were spotted flying low across the region during a training exercise.

A video showed one of the support helicopters taking off from Dundee Airport at the time.

Fighter jets taking part in combat simulation

A RAF Lossiemouth spokesperson said: “As part of Exercise COBRA WARRIOR, RAF Typhoons have been operating out of Leuchars Aerodrome, formerly the site of RAF Leuchars.

“Exercise COBRA WARRIOR has seen an increase of jet activity in the North-East of Scotland as Typhoons have been conducting simulated combat or ‘dog-fighting’ scenarios with our allied partners over the North Sea.

“Over the next two weeks, the Typhoons will be operating in the evenings so the pilots can complete their night-flying training.

“This activity may be heard or seen throughout Fife, Tayside, and other areas of the North-East of Scotland.

“All flying is in accordance with the Extant UK Military Flying Regulations.”

More from News

The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
Plans for Dundee Kingsway roadworks changed after concerns about disruption
Glenwood High School in Glenrothes.
Fife mum hits out at ‘prison-like’ girls toilets at Glenrothes school
The Parlour Cafe on West Port, Dundee
Popular Dundee city centre cafe closes after 20 years
Filming of Outlander: Blood of my Blood at Doune Castle.
Outlander films scenes for new series at Doune Castle
The large Craigforth campus site is in a sorry state. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Communication breakdown over Stirling's Craigforth campus demolition revealed
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round up — Pregnancy tests and Ember account
Arbroath Road, Dundee.
Man attacked with knife in attempted armed robbery on Dundee cycle path
Bayview Stadium, home of East Fife FC.
Two youths and man charged after clash between rival football fans in Fife
The A92 at Rathillet in Fife
A92 in Fife reopens after car fire
Police in the Tunisian hotel after the alleged attack by the security guard. Image: Supplied
Dundee girls, 13, and 17, 'traumatised' after being 'touched and kissed' by security guard…

Conversation