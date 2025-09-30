Why are fighter jets flying low over Tayside and Fife at night this week?

A number of fighter jets were heard flying over Dundee, Fife and Angus on Monday night.

Locals in Dundee, Monifieth, Montrose and St Andrews reported hearing the Typhoon jets overhead at around 9.30pm.

Tracking data from website Flightradar24 showed the jets flying over the city, the St Andrews coast and circling Montrose.

Why are Typhoons flying over Tayside and Fife?

The activity comes after RAF Lossiemouth announced two weeks of night flying starting on Monday as part of the “largest RAF-run exercise” called COBRA WARRIOR.

Typhoon Squadrons are operating out of the Leuchars Aerodrome in Fife.

It has not been confirmed whether the jets heard over Tayside and Fife were RAF Lossiemouth jets.

However, the station has confirmed fighter jets will be operating later than usual to allow pilots to maintain low-light and night training.

Jets will undertake the training exercises from 3pm to 1am on each night this week.

The squadrons will then fly from 11am to 9pm next Monday to Friday.

The post added: “As always, thank you for your support in ensuring our personnel are ready to secure the skies at any time, day or night.”

According to the RAF, a Typhoon is an “extremely agile” multi-role combat aircraft used in all the RAF’s current operations.

It can be deployed in a wide range of operations, including air policing, peacekeeping and high-intensity conflict.

It comes a month after Chinook helicopters were spotted flying low across the region during a training exercise.

A video showed one of the support helicopters taking off from Dundee Airport at the time.

Fighter jets taking part in combat simulation

A RAF Lossiemouth spokesperson said: “As part of Exercise COBRA WARRIOR, RAF Typhoons have been operating out of Leuchars Aerodrome, formerly the site of RAF Leuchars.

“Exercise COBRA WARRIOR has seen an increase of jet activity in the North-East of Scotland as Typhoons have been conducting simulated combat or ‘dog-fighting’ scenarios with our allied partners over the North Sea.

“Over the next two weeks, the Typhoons will be operating in the evenings so the pilots can complete their night-flying training.

“This activity may be heard or seen throughout Fife, Tayside, and other areas of the North-East of Scotland.

“All flying is in accordance with the Extant UK Military Flying Regulations.”