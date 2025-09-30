Woman makes tearful return to Dundee on 20th anniversary of brother’s death at work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Woman makes tearful return to Dundee on 20th anniversary of brother’s death at work

Michael Adamson died after being electrocuted while working on a JJB Sports store in the city aged just 26.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Louise Adamson's brother Michael died in an industrial accident in Dundee in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
Louise Adamson's brother Michael died in an industrial accident in Dundee in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

A woman has made a tearful return to Dundee to mark the 20th anniversary of her brother’s death at work.

Michael Adamson died after being electrocuted while working on a JJB Sports store in the city, aged just 26, in August 2005.

Electrician Michael, from Bo’ness, who was engaged to be married, was working for Mitie Engineering Services when he touched a live cable that had been marked as “not in use”.

His employer was fined £300,000 for health and safety failures.

Following Michael’s death, Louise made it her mission to reduce workplace accidents and established a charity, Scottish Hazards, focusing on health and safety.

Michael Adamson.

She returned to Dundee this week as part of a cycle to raise money for the organisation, alongside partner Colm Allen.

Louise told The Courier she still finds visiting the city difficult, but it remains an important place to her.

She said: “I always end up in floods of tears in Dundee, but I can’t stop coming here – it’s where Michael died.

“This year marks 20 years since Michael’s death, and I hope to be able to raise £20,000 for Scottish Hazards to mark this horrible anniversary, so the charity’s preventative work can continue, stopping other families suffering our heartbreak.

‘I want to keep telling my brother’s story’

“It’s the best way I know how to keep Michael’s memory alive and create this as his legacy – I don’t want him to have died for nothing.

“I want to keep telling his story and try to stop this from happening to anyone else and to support other families.

“No one should go to work and not go home again.

“You want the people working for you, or working with you, to go home safe and sound to their loved ones at the end of each and every working day, night or assignment.

“That’s what we want to achieve, through sharing my wee brother’s story.”

Louise says she now sees more good practice in workplaces as a result of her campaigning, but says there is still more to achieve.

Louise and Colm as they approach Dundee with the Tay in the background. Image: Louise Adamson
The pair setting off on their cycle. Image: Louise Adamson

Louise and Colm’s journey is taking them through Callander, Inverarary, Glencoe and Mallaig, and will end at Avernish.

The pair are meeting other families who have lost loved ones along the way.

Louise added: “There are poignant locations on our route.

“I continue to support the mum and sister of Simon Midgley, who died alongside his partner Richard Dyson in a fire at Cameron House on the banks of Loch Lomond in December 2017.

“We will cross Loch Lomond on Wednesday, and we will end our journey at Avernish, where we will stay with Catriona Lockhart.

“I have been supporting her since her partner Clive Hendry died in an incident on a Mowi fish farm in February 2020.”

More from News

Rhys Ellington
Dundee car theft gang members sentenced for Perthshire raids
Dunblane High Street from the Cathedral.
Dunblane tragedy survivor to share story on new podcast
M90 lorry fire.
M90 near Perth restricted after lorry catches fire
Adrian Kolczak
Predator who attacked Fife Good Samaritan in her own home is sentenced
The Scottish Ambulance Service is investigating the incident in Inverkeithing. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Fife ambulance worker, 67, charged after 'theft from Alzheimer's patient while on duty'
Blackness Road sign
Cannabis farmer worked in Dundee drugs den to 'pay off debts'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee councillors sign letter calling out far right Picture shows; Dundee councillors (L to R): Wendy Scullin, Siobhan Tolland, Nadia Nadia El-Nakla and Heather Anderson and and Dorothy McHugh.. City Square . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 29/09/2025
Women’s safety fears branded 'racist lies' in open letter backed by Dundee councillors
73
Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Five councils were given the same FOI request - only Perth and Kinross refused…
5
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
Developers behind controversial Dundee West End care home plan ask for more time to…
John Swinney and Toyota's Gregory Culshaw standing at entrance to Toyota Training Academy inside Perth Prison with crowd of people around them
Inside the Perth Prison academies training Toyota mechanics, barbers and pub chefs of the…

Conversation