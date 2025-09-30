Woman makes tearful return to Dundee on 20th anniversary of brother’s death at work

A woman has made a tearful return to Dundee to mark the 20th anniversary of her brother’s death at work.

Michael Adamson died after being electrocuted while working on a JJB Sports store in the city, aged just 26, in August 2005.

Electrician Michael, from Bo’ness, who was engaged to be married, was working for Mitie Engineering Services when he touched a live cable that had been marked as “not in use”.

His employer was fined £300,000 for health and safety failures.

Following Michael’s death, Louise made it her mission to reduce workplace accidents and established a charity, Scottish Hazards, focusing on health and safety.

She returned to Dundee this week as part of a cycle to raise money for the organisation, alongside partner Colm Allen.

Louise told The Courier she still finds visiting the city difficult, but it remains an important place to her.

She said: “I always end up in floods of tears in Dundee, but I can’t stop coming here – it’s where Michael died.

“This year marks 20 years since Michael’s death, and I hope to be able to raise £20,000 for Scottish Hazards to mark this horrible anniversary, so the charity’s preventative work can continue, stopping other families suffering our heartbreak.

‘I want to keep telling my brother’s story’

“It’s the best way I know how to keep Michael’s memory alive and create this as his legacy – I don’t want him to have died for nothing.

“I want to keep telling his story and try to stop this from happening to anyone else and to support other families.

“No one should go to work and not go home again.

“You want the people working for you, or working with you, to go home safe and sound to their loved ones at the end of each and every working day, night or assignment.

“That’s what we want to achieve, through sharing my wee brother’s story.”

Louise says she now sees more good practice in workplaces as a result of her campaigning, but says there is still more to achieve.

Louise and Colm’s journey is taking them through Callander, Inverarary, Glencoe and Mallaig, and will end at Avernish.

The pair are meeting other families who have lost loved ones along the way.

Louise added: “There are poignant locations on our route.

“I continue to support the mum and sister of Simon Midgley, who died alongside his partner Richard Dyson in a fire at Cameron House on the banks of Loch Lomond in December 2017.

“We will cross Loch Lomond on Wednesday, and we will end our journey at Avernish, where we will stay with Catriona Lockhart.

“I have been supporting her since her partner Clive Hendry died in an incident on a Mowi fish farm in February 2020.”