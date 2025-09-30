M90 near Perth restricted after lorry catches fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M90 near Perth restricted after lorry catches fire

Drivers are being told to use alternative routes.

By Lucy Scarlett
M90 lorry fire.
The lorry caught fire on the M90, near the Craigend Interchange. Image: Jack Herer

The M90 near Perth is restricted after a lorry caught fire.

Drivers are being warned to take alternative routes after the incident on the M90 northbound, near the Craigend Interchange.

Emergency services are at the scene, with queues forming on the motorway.

After the road was initially closed completely, one lane remains shut, as well as the junction 10 slip road to Broxden.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 9.52am that a HGV was on fire.

Drivers are being warned to find alternative routes. Image: Jack Herer

“Two appliances are in attendance.

“The call to stop came at 10.39am.”

A Traffic Scotland update on X read: “The M90 N/B at jct 10 is currently restricted due to a lorry fire.

“Lane 1 remains closed, as well the junction 10 off slip to Broxden.

The aftermath of the lorry fire. Image: Jack Herer

“Traffic queueing as a response. Approach with caution and expect delays.”

An Amey post added: “Lane 2 (of 2) of the M90 Northbound at Junction 10 has reopened.

“The slip road from Junction 10 going to Junction 12 (Broxden) remains closed.

“Current delays are 13 minutes.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

