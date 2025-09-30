M90 near Perth restricted after lorry catches fire

The M90 near Perth is restricted after a lorry caught fire.

Drivers are being warned to take alternative routes after the incident on the M90 northbound, near the Craigend Interchange.

Emergency services are at the scene, with queues forming on the motorway.

After the road was initially closed completely, one lane remains shut, as well as the junction 10 slip road to Broxden.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 9.52am that a HGV was on fire.

“Two appliances are in attendance.

“The call to stop came at 10.39am.”

A Traffic Scotland update on X read: “The M90 N/B at jct 10 is currently restricted due to a lorry fire.

“Lane 1 remains closed, as well the junction 10 off slip to Broxden.

“Traffic queueing as a response. Approach with caution and expect delays.”

An Amey post added: “Lane 2 (of 2) of the M90 Northbound at Junction 10 has reopened.

“The slip road from Junction 10 going to Junction 12 (Broxden) remains closed.

“Current delays are 13 minutes.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.