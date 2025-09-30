Dundee girls, 13, and 17, ‘traumatised’ after being ‘touched and kissed’ by security guard on family holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee girls, 13, and 17, ‘traumatised’ after being ‘touched and kissed’ by security guard on family holiday

The alleged incident happened during a family trip to Tunisia.

By James Simpson
Police in the Tunisian hotel after the alleged attack by the security guard. Image: Supplied
Two Dundee girls have been left “traumatised” after they were allegedly touched and kissed by a security guard while on holiday.

The girls’ family travelled with close friends to the Delphin El Habib hotel in Monastir, Tunisia, on September 23.

They were only two days into the holiday when a security guard allegedly began behaving inappropriately towards the girls, aged 13 and 17, while they danced.

The mum of the 13-year-old claims the guard at the hotel started “touching and kissing them” before the 17-year-old’s partner intervened.

Speaking to The Courier, the mum said the whole family had been left devastated by the events.

Police called to Tunisian hotel after girls ‘touched and kissed’ by guard

She said: “There were 11 of us on holiday to celebrate birthdays.

“Two days in, we were outside at the entertainment night.

“It felt safe – there was security and it was enclosed.

“However, my 17-year-old niece ran up and said her boyfriend was fighting because a man had touched and kissed her and my 13-year-old daughter.

“I ran off after the guard, but he got away.

“I went to reception, screaming for police. They were hesitant, but eventually called.

“When the police arrived, they brought the man in handcuffs past the children.

“Two other women from the UK said they’d also been assaulted by him.

“All the victims, including my girls, were made to identify him face-to-face, which traumatised them.”

The guard was placed in handcuffs. Image: Supplied

The mum says she felt pressured into signing a statement at the police station in Arabic, and she had to argue to have her daughter’s name included in the documents.

She claims police initially suggested the man could spend up to 10 years in prison, but that they were later told by the embassy he could be released within 48 hours.

It has not been confirmed what happened to the man and whether any further action has been taken against him.

Family ‘just wanted flights home’ after incident at Tunisian hotel

The mum says the family felt “misled and intimidated” by the process.

She also claims they were offered “VIP treatment” by holiday reps following their ordeal, but “just wanted flights home”, which the hotel eventually agreed to pay for.

“My niece wouldn’t leave her room at the hotel after what happened,” the Dundee mum said.

“The police never returned, so none of the children or the two women gave statements.

“We left early – we were supposed to come home today (September 30), but flew back on the 27th.”

Police were called to the Delphin El Habib hotel in Monastir, Tunisia. Image: Supplied
The Delphin El Habib Hotel. Image: Google Street View

She added: “We’re all traumatised.

“This was a family hotel with security.

“We’ll never return to Tunisia, not just because of what happened, but because of how badly it was handled.

“I’ve no faith anything would be dealt with properly there.”

The UK Foreign Office is supporting those involved.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “We are supporting several British families in Tunisia.

“Our staff stand ready to support British nationals 24/7.”

The hotel has also been approached for comment.

