Dundee girls, 13, and 17, ‘traumatised’ after being ‘touched and kissed’ by security guard on family holiday

Two Dundee girls have been left “traumatised” after they were allegedly touched and kissed by a security guard while on holiday.

The girls’ family travelled with close friends to the Delphin El Habib hotel in Monastir, Tunisia, on September 23.

They were only two days into the holiday when a security guard allegedly began behaving inappropriately towards the girls, aged 13 and 17, while they danced.

The mum of the 13-year-old claims the guard at the hotel started “touching and kissing them” before the 17-year-old’s partner intervened.

Speaking to The Courier, the mum said the whole family had been left devastated by the events.

Police called to Tunisian hotel after girls ‘touched and kissed’ by guard

She said: “There were 11 of us on holiday to celebrate birthdays.

“Two days in, we were outside at the entertainment night.

“It felt safe – there was security and it was enclosed.

“However, my 17-year-old niece ran up and said her boyfriend was fighting because a man had touched and kissed her and my 13-year-old daughter.

“I ran off after the guard, but he got away.

“I went to reception, screaming for police. They were hesitant, but eventually called.

“When the police arrived, they brought the man in handcuffs past the children.

“Two other women from the UK said they’d also been assaulted by him.

“All the victims, including my girls, were made to identify him face-to-face, which traumatised them.”

The mum says she felt pressured into signing a statement at the police station in Arabic, and she had to argue to have her daughter’s name included in the documents.

She claims police initially suggested the man could spend up to 10 years in prison, but that they were later told by the embassy he could be released within 48 hours.

It has not been confirmed what happened to the man and whether any further action has been taken against him.

Family ‘just wanted flights home’ after incident at Tunisian hotel

The mum says the family felt “misled and intimidated” by the process.

She also claims they were offered “VIP treatment” by holiday reps following their ordeal, but “just wanted flights home”, which the hotel eventually agreed to pay for.

“My niece wouldn’t leave her room at the hotel after what happened,” the Dundee mum said.

“The police never returned, so none of the children or the two women gave statements.

“We left early – we were supposed to come home today (September 30), but flew back on the 27th.”

She added: “We’re all traumatised.

“This was a family hotel with security.

“We’ll never return to Tunisia, not just because of what happened, but because of how badly it was handled.

“I’ve no faith anything would be dealt with properly there.”

The UK Foreign Office is supporting those involved.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “We are supporting several British families in Tunisia.

“Our staff stand ready to support British nationals 24/7.”

The hotel has also been approached for comment.