Dundee trainer shop releases football-themed T-shirts for anti-knife campaign

A Dundee trainer shop has released two T-shirts based on the colours of the city’s football teams to support an anti-knife campaign.

Kris Boyle, who owns Dundee Sole in the Wellgate Centre, says he hopes the range will “unite the city” and is urging locals to back his petition calling for an automatic two-year jail sentence for carrying a knife.

Drawing inspiration from American clothing company Patagonia’s logo, the £30 design comes in two styles: one with a blue, white and red backdrop – for Dundee – and a black and tangerine shirt for Dundee United supporters.

Profits will go towards a community initiative to provide alternatives to carrying weapons, and T-shirts can be ordered through Dundee Sole’s Facebook page.

Edinburgh-based IT worker Greig Tosh helped Kris design the T-shirts.

He told The Courier: “I dabble about with designs and T-shirt concepts in my spare time.

“I saw what he was doing, and I thought that it was something that could unite the city and get behind the campaign.

“So I pinged him an email with a mock-up of the designs for both blue and tangerine, and he got back and said: ‘Oh, this is brilliant.’

“I got a couple of samples printed off and jumped on a train through to Dundee to see Kris. We got on like a house on fire.

“He then put a poll on the Dundee Sole Facebook group, which got a unanimous positive response.”

Dundee Sole launches anti-knife T-shirts

As of Wednesday October 1, Kris’ petition has received over 3,200 signatures.

Currently, it’s illegal to carry a knife with a sharp or bladed instrument in a public place, with limited exceptions.

Those found guilty of possessing a weapon face being fined, handed a community payback order or jailed, depending on the severity of the offence.

Greig, originally from Craigie, said: “I think he’s been surprised at the volume of interest.

“They have been running around the shop trying to get all the orders sorted out.

“It’s all about raising funds for the initiative.

“That’s really the call to action here, to get people to sign this thing.”

Both Kris and Greig hope that the success of the T-shirts will lead to further designs.

Greig said: “There have been people in the comments saying, ‘This is great, can you do one for Arbroath?’

“Others have said that they aren’t football fans.

“The colourways can be anything. For example, we could release an LGBTQ one with rainbow colours.

“We would love to design T-shirts for Fife, Perth and Angus.

“As Kris alluded to in the video, it’s not just about Dundee; this is a nationwide problem.”