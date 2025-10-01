Dundee trainer shop releases football-themed T-shirts for anti-knife campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee trainer shop releases football-themed T-shirts for anti-knife campaign

Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle hopes his 'Dundonian' T-shirts will 'unite' the city against knife crime.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle has launched two T-shirts to support his anti-knife campaign
Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle has launched two T-shirts to support his anti-knife campaign. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee trainer shop has released two T-shirts based on the colours of the city’s football teams to support an anti-knife campaign.

Kris Boyle, who owns Dundee Sole in the Wellgate Centre, says he hopes the range will “unite the city” and is urging locals to back his petition calling for an automatic two-year jail sentence for carrying a knife.

Drawing inspiration from American clothing company Patagonia’s logo, the £30 design comes in two styles: one with a blue, white and red backdrop – for Dundee – and a black and tangerine shirt for Dundee United supporters.

Kris is hoping to use the funds to run a community initiative providing alternatives to carrying a weapon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Profits will go towards a community initiative to provide alternatives to carrying weapons, and T-shirts can be ordered through Dundee Sole’s Facebook page.

Edinburgh-based IT worker Greig Tosh helped Kris design the T-shirts.

He told The Courier: “I dabble about with designs and T-shirt concepts in my spare time.

“I saw what he was doing, and I thought that it was something that could unite the city and get behind the campaign.

“So I pinged him an email with a mock-up of the designs for both blue and tangerine, and he got back and said: ‘Oh, this is brilliant.’

“I got a couple of samples printed off and jumped on a train through to Dundee to see Kris. We got on like a house on fire.

“He then put a poll on the Dundee Sole Facebook group, which got a unanimous positive response.”

Dundee Sole launches anti-knife T-shirts

As of Wednesday October 1, Kris’ petition has received over 3,200 signatures.

Currently, it’s illegal to carry a knife with a sharp or bladed instrument in a public place, with limited exceptions.

Those found guilty of possessing a weapon face being fined, handed a community payback order or jailed, depending on the severity of the offence.

Greig, originally from Craigie, said: “I think he’s been surprised at the volume of interest.

“They have been running around the shop trying to get all the orders sorted out.

“It’s all about raising funds for the initiative.

“That’s really the call to action here, to get people to sign this thing.”

Kris has been inundated with requests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Both Kris and Greig hope that the success of the T-shirts will lead to further designs.

Greig said: “There have been people in the comments saying, ‘This is great, can you do one for Arbroath?’

“Others have said that they aren’t football fans.

“The colourways can be anything. For example, we could release an LGBTQ one with rainbow colours.

“We would love to design T-shirts for Fife, Perth and Angus.

“As Kris alluded to in the video, it’s not just about Dundee; this is a nationwide problem.”

Conversation