New Angus Council top-tier structure revealed after year-long management review

The review was instigated by council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay following the departure of her deputy in 2024.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus House council headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Angus Council’s new-look management structure has emerged after a year-long review of the £1 million-a-year top team.

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay launched the potential revamp of the corporate leadership group last year.

It came in the wake of the retirement of council second-in-command Mark Armstrong.

Angus Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay.
Angus Council CEO Kathryn Lindsay. Image: Supplied

Ms Lindsay brought in external consultants as part of the restructuring exercise.

The chief executive later defended the move and said the costs involved would be “minimal”.

What does new Angus Council management structure look like?

Plans for the new management structure will go before a full Angus Council meeting this week.

It proposes replacing the depute chief executive position with two assistant chief executives.

Those posts would oversee council directors in two areas.

Operations

  • Education and lifelong learning
  • Infrastructure and environment
  • Housing and social work

Governance

  • Policy, strategy and engagement
  • Legal and democratic
  • HR, digital, IT and business support
  • Finance

In addition, the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership chief integration officer will report directly to the chief executive.

Ms Lindsay says: “The proposed model reduces salary and employer costs by approximately £78k–£84k (2024/25 rates), a reduction of circa 7% in a full year.”

The new structure aims to “enhance strategic leadership, clarify roles and responsibilities, and enhance organisational resilience.”

The chief executive also confirmed the £14,000 cost of hiring the outside consultant. It was paid from the chief executive’s departmental budget.

“An external human resources professional was commissioned to support the review and involved engagement with the wider council leadership team, those directly in scope of the review, benchmarking against other organisations, and feedback from both internal and external stakeholders,” her report to full council adds.

The council’s last management shake-up took place in 2017.

It saw management posts cut by a fifth overall and delivered £1.4 million in savings.

The report will be considered by councillors on Thursday.

The chief executive says the operational structure will continue to require revision as part of the council’s cost-cutting change programme.

Last week, officials admitted savings for next year could be around £375,000 less than forecast due to a lack of interested buyers for the council’s HQ.

Angus House at Orchardbank in Forfar went on the market in August 2024.

Councillors agreed an 18-month marketing campaign to try and sell or lease the 18-year-old building which is only around 50% occupied but costs £400,000-a-year to run.

 

 

 

