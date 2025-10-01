EXCLUSIVE: Dundee shop worker on ‘amazing’ M&S: Dress the Nation TV show experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee shop worker on ‘amazing’ M&S: Dress the Nation TV show experience

Former St Paul's RC Academy pupil Casey Dillon, 23, is competing on the STV show.

Casey Dillon appears in M&S: Dress the Nation
Casey can be seen in the ITV series. Image: Red Consultancy
By Ben MacDonald

A Dundee retail assistant has given a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes on M&S: Dress the Nation.

Casey Dillon, 23, is competing on the STV show, which airs every Sunday.

It sees contestants design several pieces of clothing, with weekly eliminations and the grand prize of a job designing clothing for Marks and Spencer.

The contestants eager to impress the judges. Image: Red Consultancy

Former St Paul’s RC Academy pupil Casey told The Courier that she has always wanted to work in fashion design.

She said: “It was a really amazing experience, we all got along so well.

“All nine of us bounced off each other straight away, even though it was stressful being in the room.

“It was really good fun. Everybody was just so nice, it was an overall really lovely experience and I really enjoyed it.”

Dundee woman shares M&S: Dress the Nation experience

Before appearing on the show, Casey received a first-class honours degree in Fashion at the University of Edinburgh.

She said: “I actually didn’t apply for the show; I was approached by a casting producer.

“She approached me for the first season but I was finishing up university at the time and I just really didn’t have time to actually go through with the application.

“They asked me if I was still looking for work and if I would be interested in joining the season two cast.

“I just went for it – I thought I had nothing to lose!”

In each episode, the contestants work both individually and in groups to design and create garments that will appeal to M&S customers.

Filming for the show took place over 10 days in the summer.

Casey said: “We were allowed to prepare and received briefs for the solo challenges so we could prepare in advance and have something in mind.

“With the group challenges, we obviously don’t know because we pick the groups on the spot.

“We were told to come prepared with as many ideas as possible. You needed to be able to be flexible and versatile and adapt to whatever group you ended up in.

“The group challenges were a lot more intense because you had to come up with ideas then and there.”

Casey Dillon shares experience of show

Not only did Casey have to work alongside her competition, but designers, celebrity judges and hosts Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu were also watching over her.

Casey said: “To be honest, the people I was most interested in getting an opinion from were the M&S designers.

“Maddy (Evans) and Mitch (Hughes) are really high up in M&S and the design team.

“For me, getting a real designer’s perspective and them critiquing my work was the most nerve-wracking part.

“I wanted them to understand my ideas and see where I was coming from.

“It was scary, but I love constructive criticism, so I was so open to all their opinions.”

Casey impressed the judges with her leopard print jacket. Image: M&S: Dress the Nation/ITV

Casey’s work seems to have impressed the judges, with her leopard print coat on week two being declared the episode’s statement piece challenge winner.

She said: “Every single challenge so far, the rankings have really surprised me.

“Obviously, winning the challenge blew me away. I did not expect it at all.”

On Sunday’s episode, Casey designed a jacket in memory of her late dad, Ronnie.

She said: “I’ve not done a lot of menswear, so I tried to relate it to people that I know that probably would shop at M&S.

“That’s where the idea came from, my dad and my granddad would always shop there.

Casey designed a men’s jacket in memory of her dad Ronnie. Image: M&S: Dress the Nation/ITV

“Obviously the idea wasn’t fully executed when I ran out of time but it was there.

“If I’d finished it properly, I think the judges would have loved it.

“I was happy with the outcome, I just wish that time didn’t get the better of me.”

Will Casey make it to the final?

Since filming for the show ended, Casey has been applying for jobs.

She is set to relocate to London to make it easier to find her dream role.

Casey said: “I’m really hoping that the show gives me a bit of exposure, just a bit of experience.

“My main goal is to secure that first job in the fashion industry, that’s really what I want to do.

“I’d love to have a long-term career and work my way up through whatever kind of company and brand I find best aligns with my design morals.”

But will Casey make it to the final? Catch up with M&S: Dress the Nation on STV Player or watch live on Sundays at 6:55pm.

