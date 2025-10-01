EXCLUSIVE: Dundee shop worker on ‘amazing’ M&S: Dress the Nation TV show experience

A Dundee retail assistant has given a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes on M&S: Dress the Nation.

Casey Dillon, 23, is competing on the STV show, which airs every Sunday.

It sees contestants design several pieces of clothing, with weekly eliminations and the grand prize of a job designing clothing for Marks and Spencer.

Former St Paul’s RC Academy pupil Casey told The Courier that she has always wanted to work in fashion design.

She said: “It was a really amazing experience, we all got along so well.

“All nine of us bounced off each other straight away, even though it was stressful being in the room.

“It was really good fun. Everybody was just so nice, it was an overall really lovely experience and I really enjoyed it.”

Dundee woman shares M&S: Dress the Nation experience

Before appearing on the show, Casey received a first-class honours degree in Fashion at the University of Edinburgh.

She said: “I actually didn’t apply for the show; I was approached by a casting producer.

“She approached me for the first season but I was finishing up university at the time and I just really didn’t have time to actually go through with the application.

“They asked me if I was still looking for work and if I would be interested in joining the season two cast.

“I just went for it – I thought I had nothing to lose!”

In each episode, the contestants work both individually and in groups to design and create garments that will appeal to M&S customers.

Filming for the show took place over 10 days in the summer.

Casey said: “We were allowed to prepare and received briefs for the solo challenges so we could prepare in advance and have something in mind.

“With the group challenges, we obviously don’t know because we pick the groups on the spot.

“We were told to come prepared with as many ideas as possible. You needed to be able to be flexible and versatile and adapt to whatever group you ended up in.

“The group challenges were a lot more intense because you had to come up with ideas then and there.”

Casey Dillon shares experience of show

Not only did Casey have to work alongside her competition, but designers, celebrity judges and hosts Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu were also watching over her.

Casey said: “To be honest, the people I was most interested in getting an opinion from were the M&S designers.

“Maddy (Evans) and Mitch (Hughes) are really high up in M&S and the design team.

“For me, getting a real designer’s perspective and them critiquing my work was the most nerve-wracking part.

“I wanted them to understand my ideas and see where I was coming from.

“It was scary, but I love constructive criticism, so I was so open to all their opinions.”

Casey’s work seems to have impressed the judges, with her leopard print coat on week two being declared the episode’s statement piece challenge winner.

She said: “Every single challenge so far, the rankings have really surprised me.

“Obviously, winning the challenge blew me away. I did not expect it at all.”

On Sunday’s episode, Casey designed a jacket in memory of her late dad, Ronnie.

She said: “I’ve not done a lot of menswear, so I tried to relate it to people that I know that probably would shop at M&S.

“That’s where the idea came from, my dad and my granddad would always shop there.

“Obviously the idea wasn’t fully executed when I ran out of time but it was there.

“If I’d finished it properly, I think the judges would have loved it.

“I was happy with the outcome, I just wish that time didn’t get the better of me.”

Will Casey make it to the final?

Since filming for the show ended, Casey has been applying for jobs.

She is set to relocate to London to make it easier to find her dream role.

Casey said: “I’m really hoping that the show gives me a bit of exposure, just a bit of experience.

“My main goal is to secure that first job in the fashion industry, that’s really what I want to do.

“I’d love to have a long-term career and work my way up through whatever kind of company and brand I find best aligns with my design morals.”

But will Casey make it to the final? Catch up with M&S: Dress the Nation on STV Player or watch live on Sundays at 6:55pm.