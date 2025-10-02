Perthshire Planning Ahead: Bid for Perth city centre restaurant & Kinross nursery move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Bid for Perth city centre restaurant & Kinross nursery move

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett
Orwell Farm, near Kinross
Orwell Farm, near Kinross, is set to become a nursery. Image: Studio LBA

Chilo’s has applied to open a new hot food takeaway and restaurant in Charlotte Street.

The burger chain, which currently operates nine branches, including one in Stirling, now intends to expand into Perth.

A supporting statement said: “The proposals aim to bring a vacant unit back into sustainable, viable use in a manner that supports the vitality of the town centre while safeguarding the heritage significance of the listed building.”

Charlotte Street, PErth.
An empty unit on Charlotte Street could become a takeaway. Image: Google Street View

A public consultation will run until October 13.

The plan comes a year after Chilo’s opened in Stirling.

Kinross farm steading to be converted into nursery

Orwell Farm, located three miles from Kinross, has been granted permission to convert its steading into a nursery.

Perth and Kinross Council has permitted Rosemount Nursery to move into the renovated farm buildings and accommodate up to 48 children aged between two and five.

The applicant’s supporting statement said: “This new setting will allow the owner,
Louise, to develop a unique and new outdoor educational offering – providing her with the opportunity to create an inspiring place of play that draws upon the existing rural location.”

The nursery will feature an informal outdoor play area, a communal garden, and a protected courtyard.

Glencarse stud farm could become distillery

Plans show what the new distillery could look like. Image: Studio LK

Glencarse Stud Farm, near St Madoes, has applied to open a distillery on its site.

The two units in the plans are currently used as an artificial insemination centre for horses.

If approved, the development would see the stables and the existing arena converted into a premises for Glencarse Distillery Ltd.

The site would be used to produce whisky, spirit and ageing whisky.

Plans to demolish and replace ‘defective’ Pitlochry house

A house in Pitlochry could be demolished and replaced. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

An application has been lodged to demolish a property in Murray Place and replace it with a new dwelling.

The bungalow, built after the Second World War to help meet housing needs, has had structural issues since the 1980s.

A structural engineer’s report condemned the property, labelling it defective.

A supporting statement said: “We are proposing the redevelopment of this site with a dwelling with higher-quality and design more in character with the conservation area which also respects the biodiversity requirements and overall setting of this residential area.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications 

Perth restaurant

Kinross nursery

Glencarse distillery

Pitlochry demolition

