Perthshire Planning Ahead: Bid for Perth city centre restaurant & Kinross nursery move

Chilo’s has applied to open a new hot food takeaway and restaurant in Charlotte Street.

The burger chain, which currently operates nine branches, including one in Stirling, now intends to expand into Perth.

A supporting statement said: “The proposals aim to bring a vacant unit back into sustainable, viable use in a manner that supports the vitality of the town centre while safeguarding the heritage significance of the listed building.”

A public consultation will run until October 13.

The plan comes a year after Chilo’s opened in Stirling.

Kinross farm steading to be converted into nursery

Orwell Farm, located three miles from Kinross, has been granted permission to convert its steading into a nursery.

Perth and Kinross Council has permitted Rosemount Nursery to move into the renovated farm buildings and accommodate up to 48 children aged between two and five.

The applicant’s supporting statement said: “This new setting will allow the owner,

Louise, to develop a unique and new outdoor educational offering – providing her with the opportunity to create an inspiring place of play that draws upon the existing rural location.”

The nursery will feature an informal outdoor play area, a communal garden, and a protected courtyard.

Glencarse stud farm could become distillery

Glencarse Stud Farm, near St Madoes, has applied to open a distillery on its site.

The two units in the plans are currently used as an artificial insemination centre for horses.

If approved, the development would see the stables and the existing arena converted into a premises for Glencarse Distillery Ltd.

The site would be used to produce whisky, spirit and ageing whisky.

Plans to demolish and replace ‘defective’ Pitlochry house

An application has been lodged to demolish a property in Murray Place and replace it with a new dwelling.

The bungalow, built after the Second World War to help meet housing needs, has had structural issues since the 1980s.

A structural engineer’s report condemned the property, labelling it defective.

A supporting statement said: “We are proposing the redevelopment of this site with a dwelling with higher-quality and design more in character with the conservation area which also respects the biodiversity requirements and overall setting of this residential area.”

