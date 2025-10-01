Inside the Pitlochry Christmas shop celebrating 20 years of festive magic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the Pitlochry Christmas shop celebrating 20 years of festive magic

Rachael Wood opened Pitlochry's Christmas Emporium in 2005, so what's it like working in a shop where the festivities never stop?

By Morag Lindsay
Rachel Wood holding sign for North Pole in front of large inflatable Santa outside Christmas Emporium shop
Rachael Wood outside her Christmas shop on Pitlochry's Atholl Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Other people wish it could be Christmas every day. Some have even been singing about it since 1973. But Rachael Wood is the Pitlochry shopkeeper who made it happen

Rachael opened her famous Christmas Emporium in the Perthshire town centre in October 2005.

It took “a love of Christmas and a leap of faith”, she admits now.

But for the last two decades, through spring, summer, autumn and winter, she has been spreading year-round festive cheer to local families and visitors from around the world.

Rachael Wood smiling next to wall of Christmas decorations
Rachael Wood inside her Christmas Emporium at 119 Atholl Road, Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s all about tradition,” says Rachael.

“We’re a little bit old school that way. Our customers want classic baubles and heirlooms that are going to last forever.

“People are nostalgic for the Christmases they enjoyed when they were children, and they want to share that with their grandchildren.”

Pitlochry Christmas shop is a summer holiday hit

One wall of the Atholl Road shop is devoted to proper glass baubles in rich greens and gold and purples.

Another is designed to draw in the visitors who flock here from around the world.

Wooden Christmas decoration featuring Highland cow head and the word 'Pitlochry'
Visitors to Pitlochry make up much of the trade in the 20-year-old Christmas shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Christmas decoration featuring Father Christmas wearing kilt and playing bagpipes
A bagpiping Santa to tempt the overseas visitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Christmas Emporium is on many tour companies’ itineraries now. And these Scotty dogs, Highland cattle and traditional red post boxes will be hung on trees from the North Pole to the South this Christmas, a colourful reminder of happy holidays in Pitlochry.

There’s also a place for the quirky.

Christmas 2025 looks set to be the year of the felted mouse. And some of the best-dressed trees might well be sporting festive dinosaurs and sloths this season.

Christmas decoration featuring robin on acorn
This Christmas robin has been a best-seller in the Pitlochry shop for 20 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Personalised ornaments have been another big hit.

They’ve sold 28,252 of them over the last 20 years. And Rachael and her assistant Adrienn Berci can inscribe them right there in the shop, whether they’re being bought to celebrate “Baby’s first Christmas” or “Season’s greetings from the dog”.

Tourists make up a big chunk of the trade here and online.

Rachael can say “Merry Christmas” in dozens of languages now.

But the Christmas Emporium has also been a hit with locals from the start.

Christmas Emporium interior with two woman behind counter
Adrienn and Rachael never tire of Christmas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’ve got so many families who have been buying a bauble for their children every year since they were born,” says Rachael.

“It comes to October, November, December and they say ‘we’re going to the Christmas shop, because that’s what we do as a family’.”

‘Who shops for Christmas in July?’

None of this has come easy.

Christmas might be a time of joy, but running any small business takes perseverance, adaptability and a lot of hard work.

Inflatable Santa Claus outside red-painted Christmas Emporium in Pitlochry's Atholl Road
Santa points the way to the Pitlochry shop where it’s Christmas every day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Christmas baubles hanging in shop
Rachael’s customers like a traditional Christmas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Rachael walked away from a career as a quality manager for Ofsted to follow her festive dreams, but only after about 18 months of research.

“People told me I was mad,” she laughs.

“Who shops for Christmas in July? There were a lot of raised eyebrows.”

The Pitlochry Christmas shop’s success has also been a triumph for teamwork.

Adrienn’s predecessor Linda Gaul retired after working there from the very beginning.

And Rachael’s husband Mark runs Mackenzie’s coffee house next door. He’ll be supplying the mincemeat pies for the 20th anniversary celebrations on October 25.

