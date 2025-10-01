Inside the Pitlochry Christmas shop celebrating 20 years of festive magic

Other people wish it could be Christmas every day. Some have even been singing about it since 1973. But Rachael Wood is the Pitlochry shopkeeper who made it happen

Rachael opened her famous Christmas Emporium in the Perthshire town centre in October 2005.

It took “a love of Christmas and a leap of faith”, she admits now.

But for the last two decades, through spring, summer, autumn and winter, she has been spreading year-round festive cheer to local families and visitors from around the world.

“It’s all about tradition,” says Rachael.

“We’re a little bit old school that way. Our customers want classic baubles and heirlooms that are going to last forever.

“People are nostalgic for the Christmases they enjoyed when they were children, and they want to share that with their grandchildren.”

Pitlochry Christmas shop is a summer holiday hit

One wall of the Atholl Road shop is devoted to proper glass baubles in rich greens and gold and purples.

Another is designed to draw in the visitors who flock here from around the world.

The Christmas Emporium is on many tour companies’ itineraries now. And these Scotty dogs, Highland cattle and traditional red post boxes will be hung on trees from the North Pole to the South this Christmas, a colourful reminder of happy holidays in Pitlochry.

There’s also a place for the quirky.

Christmas 2025 looks set to be the year of the felted mouse. And some of the best-dressed trees might well be sporting festive dinosaurs and sloths this season.

Personalised ornaments have been another big hit.

They’ve sold 28,252 of them over the last 20 years. And Rachael and her assistant Adrienn Berci can inscribe them right there in the shop, whether they’re being bought to celebrate “Baby’s first Christmas” or “Season’s greetings from the dog”.

Tourists make up a big chunk of the trade here and online.

Rachael can say “Merry Christmas” in dozens of languages now.

But the Christmas Emporium has also been a hit with locals from the start.

“I’ve got so many families who have been buying a bauble for their children every year since they were born,” says Rachael.

“It comes to October, November, December and they say ‘we’re going to the Christmas shop, because that’s what we do as a family’.”

‘Who shops for Christmas in July?’

None of this has come easy.

Christmas might be a time of joy, but running any small business takes perseverance, adaptability and a lot of hard work.

Rachael walked away from a career as a quality manager for Ofsted to follow her festive dreams, but only after about 18 months of research.

“People told me I was mad,” she laughs.

“Who shops for Christmas in July? There were a lot of raised eyebrows.”

The Pitlochry Christmas shop’s success has also been a triumph for teamwork.

Adrienn’s predecessor Linda Gaul retired after working there from the very beginning.

And Rachael’s husband Mark runs Mackenzie’s coffee house next door. He’ll be supplying the mincemeat pies for the 20th anniversary celebrations on October 25.