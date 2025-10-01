Cost of 3,300 replacement Angus wheelie bins since 2023 revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Cost of 3,300 replacement Angus wheelie bins since 2023 revealed

The five-figure sum Angus Council has paid for grey, green and purple wheelie bins emerged through Freedom of Information (FOI) data.

By Graham Brown & Alex Watson
Angus households now have four different coloured wheelie bins. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus households now have four different coloured wheelie bins. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council is having to shell out tens of thousands of pounds a year on new wheelie bins across the district.

Since 2023, more than 3,200 bins have been bought as replacements or for new homes.

The bins are a mix of purple (general waste), green (garden waste) and grey (plastic and cans).

And the total replacement cost is in the region of £65,000.

FOI request revealed Angus bin figures

The Angus costs emerged in a sweep of councils across Courier country.

It was prompted by the amount Stirling Council was forced to spend following reports of “melting” bins across the region.

It was blamed on summer heat and the bins’ organic contents.

Angus bins have not suffered the same fate, but the council is having to buy around 1,400 new bins every year.

Replacement bin totals were:

  • 2023/24 1,458
  • 2024/25 1,388
  • 2025 to date 453

Wheelie bin costs vary depending on size and supplier, the council said.

Between 2023 and this year, 140-litre containers cost around £17 to £19 each.

Larger 240l wheelie bins were priced between £19.50 and £21.95.

Angus Council has also rolled out more than 65,000 blue bins for cardboard and paper.

The final phase of the £3 million scheme was completed earlier this year.

It has been funded by the Scottish Government as the council tries to drive up recycling rates.

Changes also saw the removal of glass from Angus household recycling.

Angus glass recycling point
Glass recycling points are now located across Angus. Image: Angus Council

In response to the bins Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the council said: “Costs will vary depending on the supplier used.

“Different suppliers are used dependent on costs, lead times, and procurement process.

“When purchasing bins in smaller quantities the cost will usually be greater. However, this will be dependent on type, colour and quantity.

“Previously used bins are supplied as replacement bins and new bins will only be supplied as replacements if there are no suitable previously used bins in stock.”

And no Angus wheelie bins are sent to landfill.

“Any bins beyond further use are recycled,” the council said.

More from News

The ongoing roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth feature in this week's travel round-up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling - and when…
A man has been arrested after a Hearts player was hit with a lighter in August. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock
Man charged over 'assault' of player at Dundee United game
A clamped car on Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton in Dundee
More than 100 cars clamped in Dundee in latest unpaid tax crackdown
3
Police dog handler car
Thug jailed for baton and bite attack on Fife PC who feared for life…
Discovery Flexibles factory manager Jimmy Urquhart Image: Alan Richardson
EXCLUSIVE: Investment hopes as Dundee manufacturer sold to new owners
4
David Melvile
Leven labourer guilty of groping colleague's genitals at retirement do
Plans have been submitted to turn the former Colliston Inn into a house. Image: Bidwells
Angus Planning Ahead: Hotel conversion near Arbroath & farmhouse could be kids' home
L-R: Paul Matthew, Area Director of CHAP Group, Cllr Steven Rome, City Development Dundee City Council, Cillian Hennessey - CEO at Meallmore Group, Strone McKue - Senior Contracts Manager, CHAP Group. Image: Meallmore.
Works begins on luxury care home at former Broughty Ferry Cambustay Hotel site
Stanley Whyte and his late wife Sandra. Image: Elaine Robinson
Niece pays tribute to her 'uncle, friend, confidant and support' ahead of Dundee funeral
Stuart Kennedy
Stripper guilty of sex attack on woman at Perthshire hen party

Conversation