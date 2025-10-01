Cost of 3,300 replacement Angus wheelie bins since 2023 revealed

Angus Council is having to shell out tens of thousands of pounds a year on new wheelie bins across the district.

Since 2023, more than 3,200 bins have been bought as replacements or for new homes.

The bins are a mix of purple (general waste), green (garden waste) and grey (plastic and cans).

And the total replacement cost is in the region of £65,000.

FOI request revealed Angus bin figures

The Angus costs emerged in a sweep of councils across Courier country.

It was prompted by the amount Stirling Council was forced to spend following reports of “melting” bins across the region.

It was blamed on summer heat and the bins’ organic contents.

Angus bins have not suffered the same fate, but the council is having to buy around 1,400 new bins every year.

Replacement bin totals were:

2023/24 1,458

2024/25 1,388

2025 to date 453

Wheelie bin costs vary depending on size and supplier, the council said.

Between 2023 and this year, 140-litre containers cost around £17 to £19 each.

Larger 240l wheelie bins were priced between £19.50 and £21.95.

Angus Council has also rolled out more than 65,000 blue bins for cardboard and paper.

The final phase of the £3 million scheme was completed earlier this year.

It has been funded by the Scottish Government as the council tries to drive up recycling rates.

Changes also saw the removal of glass from Angus household recycling.

In response to the bins Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the council said: “Costs will vary depending on the supplier used.

“Different suppliers are used dependent on costs, lead times, and procurement process.

“When purchasing bins in smaller quantities the cost will usually be greater. However, this will be dependent on type, colour and quantity.

“Previously used bins are supplied as replacement bins and new bins will only be supplied as replacements if there are no suitable previously used bins in stock.”

And no Angus wheelie bins are sent to landfill.

“Any bins beyond further use are recycled,” the council said.