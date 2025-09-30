A92 in Fife reopens after car fire

The A92 has reopened between the Tay Road Bridge and Glenrothes after a car fire.

The road was shut in both directions for around an hour after emergency services were called to the blaze at around 2.35pm on Tuesday.

Both lanes were reopened at just after 4pm.

Scottish Fire Service confirmed one appliance from Cupar was called to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “One appliance was called to a car alight on the A92 south of Rathillet at 2.37pm.

“A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and we have now left the scene.”